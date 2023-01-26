#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO