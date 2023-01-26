ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery

#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police

Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man in his 20s critically wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a shooting near the West Hartford line that left a man in critical condition early Tuesday. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT

