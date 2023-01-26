Read full article on original website
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
darientimes.com
Video shows woman fight off purse-snatcher as police warn of violent thefts outside CT stores
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two days after a woman was dragged by a purse-snatcher in broad daylight — an incident captured on video — a 71-year-old was knocked to the ground outside a Connecticut Walmart on Monday, police said. Police said...
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery
#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police
Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man in his 20s critically wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a shooting near the West Hartford line that left a man in critical condition early Tuesday. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter system registered gunfire, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
New Haven police looking for suspect who carjacked man on the way home from a bar
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to […]
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
NECN
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
