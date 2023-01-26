Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

OKOBOJI, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO