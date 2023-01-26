Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
nwestiowa.com
Wanda Greving, 74, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Wanda Rea Rivers was born in Osage, Iowa, to Ryal and Maxine Rivers on Sept....
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Conservation Board mandates time clocks
SUTHERLAND—Even with no birds present, feathers got ruffled at the start of the regular O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 over the issue of how to keep track of employee work time. During old business, board chair Tom Konz proposed requiring all employees to clock...
nwestiowa.com
Letter: Rural long-term care access at risk
Nursing homes, including Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, are under tremendous financial pressure due to a number of factors that have occurred during the nearly three years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, at Whispering Heights, our total expenses have increased over 41.2 percent during the past three...
nwestiowa.com
Souper meal benefits Whispering Heights
ROCK VALLEY—Soups were on for Whispering Heights, bringing in $9,300 for the long-term care facility in Rock Valley. Around 250 people raised spoons and funds at the soup supper Wednesday, Jan. 25. Director of nursing Alisa DeKam organized the benefit hosted in the Parkview Event Center. “The people we...
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
nwestiowa.com
Joe Kueter, 46, Hills, MN
HILLS, MN—Joseph “Joe” Daniel Kueter, 46, Hills, MN, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. Burial will be at Larchwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation limits comp time
SUTHERLAND—O’Brien County Conservation employees will be eligible for significantly less compensation time as a result of board decisions at a Jan. 5 special meeting. The county’s conservation board voted to make director Travis Scott a salary-exempt employee with no pay increase effective Jan. 1. The decision makes...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, meth, pipe
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kannon Lee Russell stemmed from a report of him being slumped...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Bob Brodersen, 72, Paullina
PAULLINA—Robert “Bob” Eugene Brodersen, 72, Paullina, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Orange City Area Health Center. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Burial will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery near Paullina. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with family present 6-7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed on marijuana warrant
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Friday, Jan. 27, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from a bag containing marijuana plant material found sitting on top of his dresser during...
nwestiowa.com
Snow much fun
Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Archer couple arrested after altercation
ARCHER—Two rural Archer residents face charges following a domestic altercation about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The arrest of 37-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ruther and 34-year-old Brittney Jean Wagenaar stemmed from an incident at their residence at 3451 Oriole Ave. about two miles north of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
Comments / 0