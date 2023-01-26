Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes
The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality
Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays
It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Chicago Bears: A trade to get Justin Fields his own A.J. Brown
The Cincinnati Bengals finished one step short of the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a close AFC Championship Game. As they enter their offseason, they face a couple of key questions, and one of those questions could end up benefiting the Chicago Bears.
Chicago Bears: 9 players to watch at the Reese’s Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a major opportunity for the top seniors of the draft class to showcase their talents against each other. This is especially true for prospects with questions that surround their evaluation. Whether it be the level of competition they faced, what they were asked to do in college not translating, etc., no prospect is perfect.
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation
For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
NFL salary cap set at $224.8 million for 2023: Which teams have most cap space?
The NFL salary cap space has been set at $224.8 million for the 2023 league year. Let’s take a look at the teams with the most cap space. There is one more game remaining in the 2022 season, and that’s Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off to see who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win
You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
