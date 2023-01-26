ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Kroger sponsoring food drive at Saturday's Wright State men's basketball game

 4 days ago
FAIRBORN — Kroger will be the lead sponsor of a food drive set for Saturday night at the Wright State men’s basketball game.

The company will match all donations up to $5,000.

The WSU Foundation, student government association and Wright State University Athletics are hosting the drive to help stock the Raider Food Pantry.

“We are grateful to Kroger for their continued support of Wright State University Athletics and the Raider Food Pantry,” Scott Rash, WSU Foundation president and CEO, said. “Thanks to the generosity of Kroger and our Wright State Raider fans, we can truly make a difference in the lives of our students through this food drive.”

Since opening in 2011, the Raider Food Pantry has provided access to food for any Wright State students suffering from food insecurity.

While any nonperishable item will be appreciated, the Raider Food Pantry is especially in need of breakfast items — breakfast bars, cereal, instant oatmeal and more — as well as pastas and rice.

Items may be placed in receptacles at Gates 3 and 9 at the Nutter Center. Cash donations are also welcome.

Fans who contribute a nonperishable food item Saturday night will receive a voucher for one free ticket to the next Wright State home basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., when the Raiders take on IUPUI.

If you cannot attend Saturday night’s game but are still interested in helping the pantry, the university encourages you to make an online gift.

