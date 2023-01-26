Read full article on original website
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
School gendered bathroom bill passes through Arkansas House
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use the restrooms matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by a state House committee on Tuesday. The House Education Committee endorsed the legislation, which would apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms...
Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
Arkansas transgender student bathroom bill advances through House committee, amends some language
A bill to keep Pre-K through twelfth-grade students out of bathrooms and field trip bedrooms with classmates that don't match their gender at birth advanced through the state house education committee Tuesday. The bill would also require districts to provide alternative facilities for transgender students.
Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future
Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
Governor Sanders cites weather, red tape as reasons for declaring state of emergency for commercial trucks
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that commercial vehicles need to transport items for repairing infrastructure as well as essential items like fuel, groceries, and pharmaceuticals. Therefore she has declared a state of emergency which is meant to eliminate red tape or bureaucratic delays in successful transportation and delivery. The duration of the state of emergency is limited to 30 days. The full Declaration from Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 is published below:
State tax reduction brings relief to Arkansas resident
LITTLE ROCK, AK. - Arkansas residents celebrate as the state's income tax has decreased to 4.9% from 5.3%. This marks the lowest income tax rate in the history of the state. In 1929, the rate of 5% was established, and now, after almost a century, the tax rate has decreased significantly.
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Attorney General Tim Griffin responds to concern after hundreds of Summit Utilities bill complaints
Hundreds of customers with Summit Utilities have been seeing their gas bill skyrocket leaving some Arkansans frustrated and demanding answers. Arkansas leaders like Attorney General Tim Griffin responded to the concern after his office received hundreds of complaints.
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas Senate panel recommends ending state affirmative action
A legislative committee Tuesday morning passed a bill to end state affirmative action, but most of the public was left in the dark on the proposal’s language because it wasn’t made publicly available until after the panel voted and adjourned. Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro)...
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Arkansas has $400M+ in unclaimed property, here’s how to get your share
State Auditor Dennis Milligan reminds residents of The Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt and the state’s millions of dollars in unclaimed property.
Arkansas committee hears debate on "bathroom bill"
Lawmakers heard questions and comments from members of the public Thursday over a so-called “bathroom bill” currently making its way through the Arkansas Legislature. House Bill 1156 would ensure no public or charter school student is required to share sleeping quarters, restrooms or changing areas with members of the opposite biological sex. That could lead to problems for transgender or nonbinary students seeking to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. School officials who do not follow the policy could face a 15% reduction in salary under the bill.
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide
During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
