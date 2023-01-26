ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 4

Related
THV11

School gendered bathroom bill passes through Arkansas House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Transgender people at Arkansas public schools would not be able to use the restrooms matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by a state House committee on Tuesday. The House Education Committee endorsed the legislation, which would apply to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
armoneyandpolitics.com

Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future

Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Governor Sanders cites weather, red tape as reasons for declaring state of emergency for commercial trucks

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that commercial vehicles need to transport items for repairing infrastructure as well as essential items like fuel, groceries, and pharmaceuticals. Therefore she has declared a state of emergency which is meant to eliminate red tape or bureaucratic delays in successful transportation and delivery. The duration of the state of emergency is limited to 30 days. The full Declaration from Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 is published below:
ARKANSAS STATE
Edy Zoo

State tax reduction brings relief to Arkansas resident

LITTLE ROCK, AK. - Arkansas residents celebrate as the state's income tax has decreased to 4.9% from 5.3%. This marks the lowest income tax rate in the history of the state. In 1929, the rate of 5% was established, and now, after almost a century, the tax rate has decreased significantly.
ARKANSAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?

Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
ed88radio.com

Arkansas committee hears debate on "bathroom bill"

Lawmakers heard questions and comments from members of the public Thursday over a so-called “bathroom bill” currently making its way through the Arkansas Legislature. House Bill 1156 would ensure no public or charter school student is required to share sleeping quarters, restrooms or changing areas with members of the opposite biological sex. That could lead to problems for transgender or nonbinary students seeking to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. School officials who do not follow the policy could face a 15% reduction in salary under the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
heritagetalon.org

NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide

During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy