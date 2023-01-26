For the first time since going into cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin has spoken publicly. On Saturday evening, the football world was greeted by a video from Hamlin, produced by he and the Buffalo Bills, on his personal Instagram feed. Hamlin used the platform to thank his family, the medical professionals who helped save his life, and the millions of people who have supported his recovery.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO