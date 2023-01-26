Read full article on original website
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
VIDEO: Shelby County officials asking for public help in identifying alleged burglars
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a burglary. According to Shelby County officials, the crime took place on Jan. 29 at James Grocery at approximately 3:30 a.m. and officials are asking for people who reside in that area to check […]
Portions Of East Texas Are Under A Winter Storm Warning Thru Wednesday
Without a doubt, it's been pretty dreary around Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas the past few days, and judging from the extended forecast it looks like the sun will remain behind the clouds through at least Thursday and it may reveal itself again sometime Friday. Until then, the northwestern and...
Creative Talent Of Lufkin, Texas Showcased At First Art Walk
There will be food trucks, live music, and beautiful art in downtown Lufkin Saturday, January 28 2023 from 1- 4 PM. Lufkin Creative has a new event for everyone in the community to join in on. The weather is a bit up in the air for Saturday, but this event...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet
The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair
✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
