Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wtoc.com
Murdaugh defense attorney introduces theory there were two shooters in the killing of Maggie & Paul
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The lead investigator in the murder case against Alex Murdaugh took the stand again Monday morning. That’s as Murdaugh’s defense attorney introduced a theory that there were two shooters in the killings of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul. They were shot...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner
HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
live5news.com
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Murdaugh's first interview with law enforcement and introduction of evidence
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The second day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial has finished, with several criminal investigators taking the stand to describe what they found on the night that prosecutor say Murdaugh killed his wife and son. Murdaugh is charged with shooting to death his...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness testimony highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial began today with testimony from the first responders. It began with the very first officer to respond to the Murdaugh murder crime scene, Sergeant Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Greene was questioned by prosecutors about Murdaugh and how he acted when...
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
live5news.com
Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
