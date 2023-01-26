ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner

HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
HUGER, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
