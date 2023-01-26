Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking intersection at Dixie Highway and Beechwood Road in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking intersection at Dixie Highway and Beechwood Road in Fort Mitchell. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Park Hills moves forward on more space for new city hall; citizen questions potential ‘conflict of interest’
Park Hills City Council convened for a caucus meeting last week. The main topic was to resurrect the discussion about the space needs the city has, but this time with a possible new factor to consider in the mix. The discussion was revisited because at the beginning of the meeting...
Pedestrian bridge replacement moving forward
ODOT has begun planning to replace pedestrians bridge connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams and E. Court Street in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Forest Road at Witt Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of crash with injuries on Rabbit Hash Road in Boone County. A car has struck an embankment. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Pride Parkway in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries on Pride Parkway and Wayman's Branch Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway, on Madison Pike in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, in the 14000 block of Madison Pike in Morning View. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Houston and Turfway roads in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Houston and Turfway roads in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a working fire in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a working fire in the 10600 block of Brent Ridge Circle in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew
Two wells that monitor groundwater for contamination at the former Beckjord coal plant were either missing or damaged for several months in 2022. But Clermont County officials never knew about it.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash on Compton Road in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Crews respond to report of a multi-vehicle crash on Compton Road at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. It is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Verity Parkway and Yankee Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Liberty Township
A school bus has been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lesourdsville West Chester Road and Millikin Road in Liberty Township, according to Butler County dispatch.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on I-275 in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash with injuries has been reported on I-275 in Crestview Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood Avenue in East Price Hill. Possible road rage incident. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
