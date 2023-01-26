Read full article on original website
WVNews
William 'Bill'' Carl Rogers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Carl Rogers, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Dempsey Deforest and Garnet Marie Hyde Rogers.
WVNews
Taylor County, West Virginia students receive nod for academic success at WVU
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University recently announced its fall 2022 president’s, dean’s and graduation Lists, and among the honorees were hardworking and dedicated students from Taylor County. According to the university, a total of 6,829 students earned honors during the fall semester.
WVNews
Greater Harrison PSD to flush hydrants Feb. 13-24
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Greater Harrison County PSD will flush fire hydrants in the Quiet Dell, Valley of Good Hope and Johnstown areas Feb. 13-24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas primarily affected will include Buffalo Lake Road, Raccoon Run Road, Bisetown Road, Romines Mill...
WVNews
Philip Barbour dominates late stages to beat Lincoln
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Out of a 32-all tie with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, the Philip Barbour Colts closed on a 22-7 run, defeating the Lincoln Cougars, 54-39, on Monday night. “We switched to a diamond-and-one on (Ashlyn) Riley. That seemed to...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) officials hope larger Animal Control facility will help reduce euthanizations
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners say they hope a new or renovated Harrison County Animal Control facility will provide a better experience for animals in their care and reduce the number of animals euthanized at the facility. Harrison County Commission staff are currently in contract negotiations...
WVNews
Bartending battle coming to Kegler's Clubhouse; will raise money for United Way on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking to get out of the house and bid farewell to Dry January, head over to Kegler’s Clubhouse Wednesday for the Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle. It’s the clash of the titans: The legal team vs. the banking team...
WVNews
WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
WVNews
Lady Knights split with Liberty, Brooke
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Clarksburg and toppled the Liberty Mountaineers on Friday before returning home on Saturday and falling to the Brooke Bruins. The weekend’s results pushed the Lady Knights to a 6-12 record.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
Bees swarm Bearcats early to win 10th straight, 83-26
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Suffocating full-court defense set the tone for the East Fairmont Bees from the opening tip, holding the Grafton Bearcats to just six field goals and 26 total points as the Bees coasted to the 83-26 win at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium Monday night. “Defense created...
WVNews
Buckhannon City Council to meet Thursday with full agenda on tap
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon City Council will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers to address a number of items of a full agenda. Under the heading Strategic Issues for Discussion and/or Vote are six items, including:
WVNews
Nominations being accepted for Glenville State Department of Business Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Business is currently accepting nominations for the University’s Business Hall of Fame. Nominees can either be graduates of Glenville State College/University or individuals who have provided meritorious service to Glenville State University and/or the Department of Business.
WVNews
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins went to a bigger lineup to combat some of Auburn's height, and noted that it was just a matter of time before Erik Stevenson broke out of his shooting slump. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Jimmy Bell Erik Stevenson Kedrian Johnson Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson note that a "back to the wall" mentality may have helped in their win over Auburn. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
