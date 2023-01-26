ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

William 'Bill'' Carl Rogers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Carl Rogers, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Dempsey Deforest and Garnet Marie Hyde Rogers.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Greater Harrison PSD to flush hydrants Feb. 13-24

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Greater Harrison County PSD will flush fire hydrants in the Quiet Dell, Valley of Good Hope and Johnstown areas Feb. 13-24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas primarily affected will include Buffalo Lake Road, Raccoon Run Road, Bisetown Road, Romines Mill...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour dominates late stages to beat Lincoln

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Out of a 32-all tie with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, the Philip Barbour Colts closed on a 22-7 run, defeating the Lincoln Cougars, 54-39, on Monday night. “We switched to a diamond-and-one on (Ashlyn) Riley. That seemed to...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lady Knights split with Liberty, Brooke

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team traveled to Clarksburg and toppled the Liberty Mountaineers on Friday before returning home on Saturday and falling to the Brooke Bruins. The weekend’s results pushed the Lady Knights to a 6-12 record.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bees swarm Bearcats early to win 10th straight, 83-26

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Suffocating full-court defense set the tone for the East Fairmont Bees from the opening tip, holding the Grafton Bearcats to just six field goals and 26 total points as the Bees coasted to the 83-26 win at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium Monday night. “Defense created...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Nominations being accepted for Glenville State Department of Business Hall of Fame

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Business is currently accepting nominations for the University’s Business Hall of Fame. Nominees can either be graduates of Glenville State College/University or individuals who have provided meritorious service to Glenville State University and/or the Department of Business.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy