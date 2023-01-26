ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’

By Dustin Massengill
 4 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A trucker was in Alexandria when he stopped by a scratch-off ticket at a Speedway.

Michael Allen said he stopped at a few places Wednesday. “I stopped at a couple of places. At the first one, I bought a couple of scratch-offs but didn’t win,” he said.

But he stopped again at Speedway in Alexandria and decided to buy another scratch-off anyway.

“I usually just scratch the bottom and then scan them to see if I’ve won,” he said. So he scratched and then had the clerk scan his ticket when she said she said she had never seen this message before, it said, “See KLC”.

“What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’” Allen said cracking a joke.

Allen’s prize was too big to be paid out by the seller, but he still didn’t know his prize.

So he took it to the lottery machine and scanned it himself. “I took a picture of it three times because I was afraid it would go away,” Allen said.

The machine said Allen had won $871,000. He called his wife, Sheila, who didn’t believe him. “He’s always joking around so I thought for sure it wasn’t true,” she said. “But then he got home and showed me. I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I was so shocked, I couldn’t sleep.

When the couple came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville he asked, “Can you pinch me?”

Michael took the lump sum cash option and walked away $622,765 richer.

“It won’t change a thing,” he said when asked about how they plan to use the money. “We’ll still work, and life will stay the same.”

The Speedway in Alexandria will also receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

