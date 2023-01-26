Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
wabi.tv
Bishop Deeley visits Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday. In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School. Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a...
wabi.tv
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Wedding Association held this year’s wedding show in Bangor Sunday. Those planning weddings were invited to see a wide range of options for their big day from finding the perfect venue, to saying yes to the dress. There were even tasty treats being...
wabi.tv
Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
wabi.tv
Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland residents will vote Wednesday on whether or not to approve $4 million to build a new fire station. It’s close quarters in many ways at the Orland Volunteer Fire Department. Space is just one of the reasons the department is pushing for a new...
wabi.tv
Homecare group opens day program in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new option for elderly care during the day has come to Penobscot County. A&M Homecare has been providing care over the years for folks who are living at home and need some extra assistance. They offer services such as bathing, cooking, housekeeping, running errands or...
wabi.tv
Husson University showcases their newest technology
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this day in age, having a strong understanding of technology is an essential skill. Husson University is helping prepare students for the future. They are showcasing some of their newest technology.
wabi.tv
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
wabi.tv
Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
wabi.tv
Husson University unveils new television remote unit, opportunities in marketing & advertising
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparing students with hands-on learning and skills they can take with them in their careers. Husson University is doing just that with the newest technology. We were there Monday as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiled their new One Circle Agency. It’s student-run and...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
wabi.tv
“Big Gig” Pitch-Off competition returns to Mason’s Brewing Company
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs will compete for a cash prize and the chance to advance in a statewide competition Tuesday night in Brewer. The Big Gig Pitch-Off is back at Mason’s Brewing Company, featuring three unique startups in front of a panel of local businesspeople. Pitches include...
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
wabi.tv
1 hospitalized after weekend fire at Veazie apartment building
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Veazie Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Veazie Manor on School Street around 4:30 p.m. According to Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf, the fire was contained to the second floor...
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
wabi.tv
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
Comments / 0