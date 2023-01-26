As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO