Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier
Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
Jim Harbaugh revives NFL return rumors with intriguing move involving Denver
Although Jim Harbaugh had already expressed his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, rumors of a potential return to the NFL are not going away easily. Don’t expect that to die down anytime soon, especially after it’s been reported that Harbaugh met last week with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner.
Once Promising Viking Elevated for AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and are favored by 1.5 points to return to the Super Bowl after a year off in 2021. And when they host the Bengals, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be available for duty.
The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive
As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
2 Vikings Coaching Candidates from 2022 Fired in 2023
About one year ago, the Minnesota Vikings extensively searched for a new head coach after terminating Mike Zimmer following back-to-back mediocre seasons. The franchise almost settled on Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan as one source, Chris Balas, tweeted on February 1st, 2022, “Jim Harbaugh plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.”
Vikings Have 2 Free Agents in ESPN’s Top 50
Free agency is just six weeks away, and the NFL’s round-robin of player movement will be as frantic as ever. Twenty prominent quarterbacks could realistically switch home addresses while oodles of position players will be coveted by NFL general managers. Two men stand off the page for ESPN as...
PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival
We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
‘Samaje Perine Season’ Begins for Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of decisions to make this offseason regarding roster construction. The defense will likely be watching some very notable names leave, and so may the offense. Needing to sort out the running back room, Samaje Perine could be a name that emerges as a replacement. Following...
Vikings Mentioned in Interesting Chiefs-Bengals Factoid
The AFC Championship kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals late Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will have hosted five consecutive AFC Championships, so the event is now an annual late-January tradition. And when the game kicks off, oodles of Bengals fans will be in...
Patrick Peterson May Have New Preferred Destination
For the last two-plus months, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has told reporters that he’d love to finish his career with the Vikings. While that stance may be true, Peterson might be opening to door to venture elsewhere. Minnesota signed Peterson via free agency in 2021, a transaction that...
Report: Broncos Recently Traveled to Michigan to Meet Jim Harbaugh
Greg Penner reportedly held a follow-up meeting with Michigan's coach as due diligence regarding the franchise's head coach vacancy.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 3