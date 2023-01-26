ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Cowboys Part Ways with Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Mike McCarthy’s staff continues to change. The Dallas Cowboys have cut ties with another assistant, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is also out. Per the report from Archer, Nussmeier’s contract expired and he has been in contact with other teams. He’s the eighth assistant...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive

As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Coaching Candidates from 2022 Fired in 2023

About one year ago, the Minnesota Vikings extensively searched for a new head coach after terminating Mike Zimmer following back-to-back mediocre seasons. The franchise almost settled on Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan as one source, Chris Balas, tweeted on February 1st, 2022, “Jim Harbaugh plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have 2 Free Agents in ESPN’s Top 50

Free agency is just six weeks away, and the NFL’s round-robin of player movement will be as frantic as ever. Twenty prominent quarterbacks could realistically switch home addresses while oodles of position players will be coveted by NFL general managers. Two men stand off the page for ESPN as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival

We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘Samaje Perine Season’ Begins for Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of decisions to make this offseason regarding roster construction. The defense will likely be watching some very notable names leave, and so may the offense. Needing to sort out the running back room, Samaje Perine could be a name that emerges as a replacement. Following...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson May Have New Preferred Destination

For the last two-plus months, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has told reporters that he’d love to finish his career with the Vikings. While that stance may be true, Peterson might be opening to door to venture elsewhere. Minnesota signed Peterson via free agency in 2021, a transaction that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy