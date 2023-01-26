ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race

The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public. Most Read from Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed Monday against Woodward, Simon...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Senators look toward Social Security reform

A divided government is spurring some united interest in tackling entitlement programs. We’ll also look at the ways the federal government can avoid a debt default and how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is trying to bridge the debt ceiling divide. But first, find out why the Senate GOP isn’t as eager to impeach President Biden…
washingtonstatenews.net

House GOP Calls For WOTUS To Be Postponed

Thursday, several members of the House of Representatives, including Washington’s Dan Newhouse, Illinois’ Mike Bost, North Carolina’s David Rouzer, and Iowa’s Mariannette Miller-Meeks led 192 other House Republicans in a letter blasting the Administration for its "premature and reckless WOTUS final rule". The Members demand the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescind the rule and postpone any subsequent agency action on WOTUS to allow the Supreme Court to issue an opinion on Sackett v EPA.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Rep. Elise Stefanik says ‘crimes were committed’ by intelligence agencies

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a new appointed member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said she “absolutely believe[s] crimes were committed.” “Look at most recently the bombshell news report of FBI head of counter-intelligence in New York state — part of the Mueller special investigation — he was taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Russia,” the upstate Republican told The Post days after Speaker Kevin McCarthy named her to the prestigious panel. “So yes there are crimes.” She was referencing ex-fed Charles McGonigal, busted this week for being on the payroll of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Like the...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans surrender to Big Tech

House Republicans have already broken their promise to confront Big Tech. Despite saying during the midterm elections that they would hold Big Tech accountable, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have given Google and Facebook what they wanted: an Antitrust subcommittee without Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as chairman.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Republicans Are Desperate to Cut Spending. They Can't Agree on What.

When Republicans took control of the House this November—and took back some control over the federal budget—they did so with a promise of widespread cuts to government spending. But as those conversations have started developing between members on Capitol Hill, a less catchy reality is coming into light:...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
fox56news.com

Tyre Nichols’s parents accept invitation to attend State of the Union

The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, have accepted an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union address next month. Police footage released Friday showed a group of officers pepper-spraying, using a stun gun on, punching...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Republicans confront bitter divide; no clear path forward

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Ronna McDaniel has become the longest serving leader of the Republican National Committee since the Civil War. But now, she must confront a modern-day civil war within the GOP. Frustrated Republicans from state capitals to Capitol Hill to the luxury Southern California hotel where...

