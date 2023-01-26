Read full article on original website
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms
Nearly half of the Senate Republican Conference has signed on to a letter to President Biden warning they will not vote for any bill to raise the nation’s debt limit unless it’s connected to spending cuts to address the nation’s $31 trillion debt. The letter, led by conservative Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted…
Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule
The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Top Senator Makes Surprise Endorsement in 2024 Race
The United States Senate race in California is heating up, and we still do not even know if long-time incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election. Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Katie Porter, was the first to officially announce her candidacy for the Senate seat, and a top member of the Senate is already giving her a major endorsement.
Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public. Most Read from Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed Monday against Woodward, Simon...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
On The Money — Senators look toward Social Security reform
A divided government is spurring some united interest in tackling entitlement programs. We’ll also look at the ways the federal government can avoid a debt default and how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is trying to bridge the debt ceiling divide. But first, find out why the Senate GOP isn’t as eager to impeach President Biden…
House GOP Calls For WOTUS To Be Postponed
Thursday, several members of the House of Representatives, including Washington’s Dan Newhouse, Illinois’ Mike Bost, North Carolina’s David Rouzer, and Iowa’s Mariannette Miller-Meeks led 192 other House Republicans in a letter blasting the Administration for its "premature and reckless WOTUS final rule". The Members demand the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescind the rule and postpone any subsequent agency action on WOTUS to allow the Supreme Court to issue an opinion on Sackett v EPA.
Rep. Elise Stefanik says ‘crimes were committed’ by intelligence agencies
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a new appointed member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said she “absolutely believe[s] crimes were committed.” “Look at most recently the bombshell news report of FBI head of counter-intelligence in New York state — part of the Mueller special investigation — he was taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Russia,” the upstate Republican told The Post days after Speaker Kevin McCarthy named her to the prestigious panel. “So yes there are crimes.” She was referencing ex-fed Charles McGonigal, busted this week for being on the payroll of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Like the...
House Republicans surrender to Big Tech
House Republicans have already broken their promise to confront Big Tech. Despite saying during the midterm elections that they would hold Big Tech accountable, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have given Google and Facebook what they wanted: an Antitrust subcommittee without Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as chairman.
Republicans Are Desperate to Cut Spending. They Can't Agree on What.
When Republicans took control of the House this November—and took back some control over the federal budget—they did so with a promise of widespread cuts to government spending. But as those conversations have started developing between members on Capitol Hill, a less catchy reality is coming into light:...
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
The GOP of 2023 is embroiled in chaos and beset by internal strife.
Tyre Nichols’s parents accept invitation to attend State of the Union
The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, have accepted an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union address next month. Police footage released Friday showed a group of officers pepper-spraying, using a stun gun on, punching...
AWOL: The anti-war Democratic presidential contender
We have a $31.5 trillion national debt, in good measure due to our military spending and forgiving trillions in debt as an incentive for other countries to forgo military solutions to problems.
Republicans confront bitter divide; no clear path forward
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Ronna McDaniel has become the longest serving leader of the Republican National Committee since the Civil War. But now, she must confront a modern-day civil war within the GOP. Frustrated Republicans from state capitals to Capitol Hill to the luxury Southern California hotel where...
