Samsung's profit plummets amid global economic woes
SEOUL – Samsung Electronics said Tuesday its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips. The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion) for the three months through December fell 69%...
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald's sales in Q4
Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at least a year __ rose 12.6% in the October-December period, the Chicago company said Tuesday. That beat Wall Street expectations for an 8.8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet. U.S. same-store sales rose 10.3%.
How to spot this PayPal invoice scam
If you get an unexpected invoice from PayPal the best thing you can do is report it and ignore it. The email might come directly from PayPal, but you shouldn’t call the number listed and you shouldn’t send money. It’s a phishing scam. What will the email...
