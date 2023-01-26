ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races held at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races were held in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning. The races began and concluded at Centennial Olympic Park. Organizers tell Atlanta News First the post-run party is a “chocolate lover’s oasis.”. Runners can also enjoy...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

How to cope after Nichols' video release

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating

Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened in Memphis. Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square

Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Water service has been restored following a water main break near...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews remove downed tree, restore power in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews worked for several hours overnight to remove a downed tree in DeKalb County. DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in Monday around 1:30 a.m. reporting a downed tree on Ward Lake Road in Ellenwood. As of 5:20 a.m., crews were still waiting...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 the “Year of the Youth” for the city. The mayor gathered representatives from Atlanta Public Schools, the city, the police department, and local nonprofits to go over his plan to make Atlanta the “best place to raise a child.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

