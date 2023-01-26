Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races held at Centennial Olympic Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races were held in downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning. The races began and concluded at Centennial Olympic Park. Organizers tell Atlanta News First the post-run party is a “chocolate lover’s oasis.”. Runners can also enjoy...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to cope after Nichols' video release
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Updated: 20 hours ago.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened in Memphis. Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Christmas...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square
Southeast Dekalb County church holds outdoor service after fire destroys building. Voices of song and praise could be heard coming from the parking lot of Power of Faith International in southeast Dekalb County Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Water service has been restored following a water main break near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews remove downed tree, restore power in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews worked for several hours overnight to remove a downed tree in DeKalb County. DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in Monday around 1:30 a.m. reporting a downed tree on Ward Lake Road in Ellenwood. As of 5:20 a.m., crews were still waiting...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County. Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan. 27. Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long pink...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 the “Year of the Youth” for the city. The mayor gathered representatives from Atlanta Public Schools, the city, the police department, and local nonprofits to go over his plan to make Atlanta the “best place to raise a child.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. “He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt. Now, his sisters and aunt only have...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
