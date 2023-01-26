Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood shows appreciation to LMPD for decrease in area crime from '21 - '22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents. Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wdrb.com
JCPS superintendent to share proposals for change to school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of Kentucky's largest school district believes it's time for a schedule change. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the school district plans to roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. JCPS high schools start the day at 7:40...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
No Charter School Applications in Louisville Despite Legislature’s ‘Urban Academy’ Mandate
No one applied to open a charter school in Louisville, despite last year’s mandate by the legislature that Jefferson County Public Schools approve a pilot charter by July 1 of this year. Monday was the deadline for charter school applicants in Jefferson County. JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed that no sponsor stepped up to open […]
wdrb.com
Barbershop in Gardiner Lane Shopping Center on Bardstown Road offers free haircuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop on Bardstown Road went a cut above by offering free haircuts on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center gave free haircuts to anyone who is struggling financially. People of all ages hopped into the barber's chair for a fresh cut. Some...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
