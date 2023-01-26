ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Rock 104.1

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game

A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island. The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.
ROSELLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy