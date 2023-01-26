Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Biomarker Predicts Patients at Greater Risk of Worsening Knee Osteoarthritis
“Our primary motivation was to help develop treatments for people with osteoarthritis that would slow or prevent the disease and be more than painkillers- actually affect the disease process itself,” Virginia Kraus, MD, explains. In an interview with HCPLive, Virginia Byers Kraus, MD, PhD, professor in the departments of...
hcplive.com
Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Voluntarily Recalled Nationwide Due to Benzene Exposure Risk
The FDA announced that Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen was being recalled voluntarily by its company due to risk of benzene exposure to consumers. This week, the FDA announced that Edgewell Personal Care Company had further expanded its voluntary recall of 3 batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 across the US.
hcplive.com
Making Sense of the Biologics Available for IBD
Mirikizumab is the latest biologic approved by the FDA and the first-ever IL-23A targeted therapy approved for the treatment of patients with Crohn's disease. Every year there are seemingly more and more biologics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. However, with...
hcplive.com
Air Pollution in Urban Areas Linked to Asthma, Inflammatory Responses in Children
The specific mechanisms involved in associations between air pollution and respiratory illness without viral infection are not understood, especially compared with those of respiratory viruses and asthma exacerbation. Matthew Altman, MD. A recent investigation revealed associations between outdoor air pollution in urban areas and non-viral asthma exacerbations, as well as...
hcplive.com
Atopic Dermatitis Severity Found to be Positively Correlated with Food Allergy Prevalence
In new research, an association between food allergies and atopic dermatitis was highlighted, suggesting the need for further research. Prevalences of food allergy (FA) and sensitivity (FS) were found to rise alongside atopic dermatitis (AD) severity, according to recent findings. The study was conducted by its investigators to assess both...
hcplive.com
Our COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Are Finally Getting Realistic
An FDA panel voted unanimously this week to support harmonizing an annual primary and booster dose, moving public health strategies to reflect the endemic course of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic was altered this week—not by a variant or molecule, but a panel of experts. The US Food and Drug...
hcplive.com
Ian Flinn, MD, PhD: Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Therapy Offers Fewer Adverse Events for CLL, SLL
Dr. Ian Flinn explains that as a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) therapy, zanubrutinib provides an option with reduced adverse events compared with chemotherapy treatments like venetoclax. In an interview with HCPLive, Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, Director, Lymphoma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, spoke on the US...
hcplive.com
Endocrine Month in Review: January 2023
The January 2023 endocrinology month in review features coverage of the FDA’s approval of bexagliflozin, news surrounding semaglutide, and the introduction of an expert-led, diabetes-focused podcast to HCPLive Endocrinology. The last week of each month, our editorial team compiles a list of our most popular endocrinology content from the...
hcplive.com
Aerobic Exercise Programs May Help Prevent Diabetes in Individuals with Obesity
The risk of diabetes was reduced by approximately 50% in both the vigorous and moderate aerobic exercise groups compared with the nonexercise group. A 12-month vigorous or moderate aerobic exercise program could generate long-term benefit on type 2 diabetes (T2D) prevention in patients with central obesity, according to 10-year follow-up of a randomized clinical trial.
hcplive.com
Diabetes Dialogue: FDA Clearance of Tidepool Loop
In this episode of Diabetes Dialogue, ours hosts discuss the clearance of Tidepool Loop, what is unique about the app’s customizability and compatibility with other diabetes technologies, and other top points for people with diabetes and members of the diabetes care team to consider with the technology moving into the future.
hcplive.com
Kirsten Johansen, MD: Improving the Quality of Life for CKD Patients With Anemia
The FDA has set a PDUFA date for daprodustat for February 1 for adult patients with chronic kidney disease. Quality of life enhancements should be of consideration when developing new drugs for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The good news is 1 such drug might soon be on the...
hcplive.com
Thicker Baseline CST Linked to Longer DME Resolution in Aflibercept-Treated Eyes
A lower DME resolution rate was associated with a thicker baseline CST and better baseline best-corrected visual acuity in eyes treated with aflibercept. New research reported the median time to diabetic macular edema (DME) resolution was 33 weeks among eyes treated with intravitreal aflibercept injection. Eyes with a thicker baseline...
hcplive.com
Children, Adults with Autism Face Heightened Risk of Cardiometabolic Illnesses
A systematic review and meta-analysis of nearly 3 dozen published articles details the apparent increase in risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes associated with a diagnosis of autism. Chanaka N. Kahathuduwa, MD, MPhil, PhD. Results of a study conducted by investigators at Texas Tech University underlines the need for reform...
hcplive.com
Probability of Employment Lower in Patients With Arthritis
"All forms of arthritis can make life difficult for people because of the pain, swelling, or stiffness in a joint or joints, and because of difficulties in getting about," investigators explained. Patients with arthritis who wish to remain employed in routine work may benefit from policy interventions, specifically ones targeted...
hcplive.com
CVD-Related Deaths Surged During First Year of COVID-19 Pandemic
New data from the AHA 2023 Statistical Update suggest more people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020 than in any year since 2003. Mortality rates from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the United States surged during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particularly high numbers for Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations.
hcplive.com
Significant Gut Microbiota Differences Found in COVID-19 Patients, Healthy Individuals
SARS-CoV-2 infections cause microbiome dysbiosis in patient and possibly an increase in opportunistic pathogens and a decrease in beneficial bacteria. SARS-CoV-2 infections are known to cause disruptions in the gut microbiota. A team, led by SeyedAhmad SeyedAlinaghi, Iranian Research Center for HIV/AIDS, Iranian Institute for Reduction of High Risk Behaviors,...
Comments / 0