Yardbarker

"He came at me pretty early" - Michael Jordan praised Kobe Bryant after the 1998 NBA All-Star Game

The 1998 NBA All-Star Game was very special for many reasons. The Big Apple and the most iconic arena in sports hosted the best NBA players in an All-Star clash that turned out to be legendary. That February 8 game was Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance with the Chicago Bulls, as well as Kobe Bryant’s first. The then-19-year-old became the youngest starter in NBA All-Star game history, and he clashed with his mentor MJ.
FOX8 News

Basketball greats pay last respects to former Hornets coach Paul Silas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Charlotte Hornets and Bobcats coach Paul Silas often told his friends, “If I ever get into a fight with a bear, save the bear.” Remembering Paul Silas: ‘You just knew he had your back’ “You better help that bear for sure,” smiled former Bobcats/Hornets guard Kemba Walker. {Silas} […]
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
FOX Sports

Irving has 26, Nets beat Lakers 121-104 as James, Davis sit

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Irving had scored 30 or more in a career-best six straight...
