The 1998 NBA All-Star Game was very special for many reasons. The Big Apple and the most iconic arena in sports hosted the best NBA players in an All-Star clash that turned out to be legendary. That February 8 game was Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance with the Chicago Bulls, as well as Kobe Bryant’s first. The then-19-year-old became the youngest starter in NBA All-Star game history, and he clashed with his mentor MJ.

2 DAYS AGO