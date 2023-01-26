Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
ComicBook
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Early Plans for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode Revealed
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place in Tulsa and will be WWE's first TV program to feature the fallout from Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE released a video hours before the show in which Byron Saxton confirmed tonight's episode would open with a promo from Cody Rhodes — winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley, who outlasted 29 other women to win the Women's Rumble, is expected to pick which champion she'll face at WrestleMania (either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair) at some point during the evening.
ComicBook
Former WWE Writer Sheds Light on How The WWE Draft Has Been Planned in Recent Years
The WWE Draft was revived in 2016 when WWE reintroduced the brand split between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. It would then go on to be a consistent staple of WWE's schedule up until 2021, though WWE consistently tried to shake things up with other ideas like the Superstar Shake-up, the "Wildcard Rule" and the "Brand-to-Brand" invitational. 2022 came and went without a Draft, though by that point the brand split had been weakened to a point where it was barely noticeable even after Paul Levesque took over WWE Creative.
ComicBook
Massive WWE Royal Rumble Record Broken at Royal Rumble 2023
The Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE's pay-per-view of the same name has come to an end, and while things might not have worked out how Gunther had hoped, he was able to break a major record when it came to the battle royales of the past that happened in the organization's history. With most of his time in the finale spent fighting "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Champion is going home with a big accomplishment despite not being the victory in this year's Royal Rumble.
ComicBook
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
