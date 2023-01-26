ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

All Elkin City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat

ELKIN, N.C. — All Elkin City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 31 after the district received a threat involving student and staff safety. The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they are not sure if this threat is a hoax. Cox wrote that she is "erring on the...
ELKIN, NC
iheart.com

1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific

One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
DOBSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash on I-74 in Asheboro shuts down both sides of highway

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-73/74 in Asheboro shut down both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lane between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Randolph County EMS said both southbound and northbound lanes of I-73/74 at the Ulah/Troy exit are closed...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local news

