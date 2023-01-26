Read full article on original website
All Elkin City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat
ELKIN, N.C. — All Elkin City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday Jan. 31 after the district received a threat involving student and staff safety. The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they are not sure if this threat is a hoax. Cox wrote that she is "erring on the...
Loaded gun found on inmate inside Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to […]
WXII 12
'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad family spoke out about their loved one, Darryl Rice Jr., who died of gun violence over the weekend. Winston-Salem police said Rice and two others were shot early Sunday morning at a private party at a building on North Liberty Street. Despite the efforts...
Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today. Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January. The City of Greensboro recognized their swift action in a Facebook post. Oliver Gray (left) and Harold...
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Spray Cotton Mills was being renovated when it caught fire; exact cause still unknown
EDEN, N.C. — The City of Eden Fire Department, Eden Police Department, North Carolina State Bueno of Investigation (SBI), and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met at the Spray Cotton Mills to conduct an overall assessment of what remains of the site on Monday, Jan. 30. The team found that...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot fight leads to shots fired
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Geneva Road, near Ebert Street and Silas Creek Parkway. Police responded to reports of shots fired. While responding, a gunshot victim, Demetrius Williams, 35, of Winston-Salem,...
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
WXII 12
Teen dead in Dobson, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old in Dobson Sunday. At approximately 10:04 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to an unattended death. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen dead...
$5,000 reward offered after NC girl shot while sleeping in bed
Aacuria Hinton, 8, was in the top bunk of her bedroom when a bullet was fired into her Greensboro home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
Man inherits water bill after moving into a new home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
'My daughter is forever scarred' | Father shares his 8-year-old's recovery process after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The father of 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton spoke to News 2 about his daughter. Someone shot her last week while she was sleeping in her bed. Michael Hinton said 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton is known for her bubbly personality. "She's an all-around talented little girl who wants to...
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
Crash on I-74 in Asheboro shuts down both sides of highway
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-73/74 in Asheboro shut down both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lane between US Highway 64 Business and McDowell Road. Randolph County EMS said both southbound and northbound lanes of I-73/74 at the Ulah/Troy exit are closed...
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
