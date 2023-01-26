ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enjoy the milder temperatures while they last, the rest of the week will be cooler...with a cold blast moving in this weekend!. This afternoon, it will be cloudy with scattered showers in the mountains. We’ll see higher rain chances tonight, with a few showers overnight. The pavement will be wet as you wake up Wednesday morning, but any showers will be spotty and light. Expected another cloudy day Wednesday, with higher rain chances returning in the evening. The highest rain chances will be Thursday, with widespread rain (heavy at times) throughout most of the day.

