atlantanewsfirst.com
Advocating for GA children in foster care
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Special runoff election set for Tuesday to replace the late David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The special election to replace the late David Ralston in the state House is set for Tuesday. One of the candidates is Ralston widow, Sheree Ralston, Johnny Chastain is the other candidate running for House District 7, based in north Georgia. Five candidates were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild this afternoon; off and on rain through Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enjoy the milder temperatures while they last, the rest of the week will be cooler...with a cold blast moving in this weekend!. This afternoon, it will be cloudy with scattered showers in the mountains. We’ll see higher rain chances tonight, with a few showers overnight. The pavement will be wet as you wake up Wednesday morning, but any showers will be spotty and light. Expected another cloudy day Wednesday, with higher rain chances returning in the evening. The highest rain chances will be Thursday, with widespread rain (heavy at times) throughout most of the day.
