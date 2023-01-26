ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Advocating for GA children in foster care

The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild this afternoon; off and on rain through Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enjoy the milder temperatures while they last, the rest of the week will be cooler...with a cold blast moving in this weekend!. This afternoon, it will be cloudy with scattered showers in the mountains. We’ll see higher rain chances tonight, with a few showers overnight. The pavement will be wet as you wake up Wednesday morning, but any showers will be spotty and light. Expected another cloudy day Wednesday, with higher rain chances returning in the evening. The highest rain chances will be Thursday, with widespread rain (heavy at times) throughout most of the day.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy