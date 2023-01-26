Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder for in incident in Iowa City in June 2021. At the trial last week, prosecutors said 34-year-old Ishmael Carter deliberately poured lighter fluid under...
KCRG.com
Police: Man stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he stole more than $36,000 worth of copper pipe from a Bettendorf business. Mark E. Handlon, 68, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 9 Handlon took several 20-foot pieces...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KCJJ
UI Police arrest two in Catlett Hall bike theft investigation
University of Iowa Police have arrested two suspects in a Friday morning bike theft. Arrest records indicate 35-year-old Darryl Minniefield of Boston Way in Coralville and 31-year-old John Nicastri of South Dodge Street in Iowa City discarded a bicycle near the corner of Bloomington and Madison Streets just before 5:15am and stole at least one other bicycle from the nearby Catlett Hall bike rack.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people attended a town hall in the Cedar Rapids library Sunday afternoon, armed with questions and looking for answers after the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Devonna Walker on Jan. 2. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during,...
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
KCRG.com
Des Moines police won't release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of forging check stolen from elderly victim
Allegedly forging a check she stole from an elderly victim has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 35-year-old Catherine Claybon of Cross Park Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:30 Saturday morning. North Liberty Police say Claybon cashed an $800 check at the Hills Bank branch on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City on December 27th. The check was reportedly stolen from an elderly victim, and Claybon allegedly forged the person’s name on the check and made it out to herself.
KCRG.com
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
KCRG.com
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
