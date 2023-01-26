Read full article on original website
Investigation ongoing after two found dead inside Greenville County home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Monday morning at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Homicide Investigators are on the scene at the home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.
WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property
In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
Gray Court man now in custody, charged with murder after fatal shooting
A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LCSO deputies and EMS responded...
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
Greenwood Police Department warns drivers of 'prank' that can damage your car
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, are warning drivers about a "prank" that can be dangerous and cause damage to cars. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police said they have gotten reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects apparently being embedded in what...
Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home
ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
Arrest Report for January 29
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jamir Booker. -Unlawful carrying of a pistol. -Strong arm robbery. Steve Cheek...
Murdaugh defense team questions integrity of investigation after murders of wife, son
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team began week two in the trial of Murdaugh by questioning the investigation into the murders of his wife and son. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021. MORE HEADLINES:. Defense...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
