ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO