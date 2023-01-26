Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
iheart.com
Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet
Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.
Comments / 0