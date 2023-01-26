ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 12

John Lindsay
4d ago

that my friend was probably the best call the coach ever made to have Peyton Manning do that I was so sweet that was his first rushing touchdown and his last one but that was so beautiful bad I mean the whole team was baked out they were all over there in the pile Payton just kind of squeezes out to the left and I mean there was nobody even close loved it Peyton was a great quarterback to have for the broncos and I love getting that super bowl from him all his will he'll go down in the history of the broncos go broncos

Reply
2
RcRjr
4d ago

Peyton Manning is the best professor of football!!!

Reply
14
D.J. BEE
4d ago

🤣👍love him or hate him you have to admit he is one of the best

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes could become first player since 1999 to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl in same season

At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC title game. As a front-runner for the NFL MVP award, he could also do something that has not been done since he was 4 years old -- win the league MVP and Super Bowl in the same year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group

Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

Super Bowl history: 2 black quarterbacks will start in the big game

When Super Bowl LVII kicks off in two weeks, it will mark the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off in sports’ biggest game. Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback to earn one of the two Super Bowl slots on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. He commandeered the Philadelphia Eagles to a thorough trouncing of the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship behind 121 yards passing and 39 yards rushing.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video

NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash

ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees

The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?

How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size

Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes

There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy