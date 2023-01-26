Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
Troopers chase stolen vehicle from Elyria to Cleveland; 3 people arrested
A chase involving Elyria Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrests of three people who fled from a traffic stop in Elyria in a stolen vehicle and fled to Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
Road rage incident begins in Cleveland, ends in Strongsville: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 13, a driver called police regarding a road rage incident that began in Cleveland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Driver plans to pursue legal action after viral encounter with Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Demetrius Kern told 3News on Monday that he's hired counsel to pursue legal action after an encounter with Cleveland Heights police in September. The incident happened September 22, 2022 in Cleveland Heights. A police officer pulled over a vehicle and in the process, almost hit Kern's Tesla.
cleveland19.com
2 taken to hospital after RTA bus crash Tuesday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to Metro Hospital following a car crash involving an RTA bus early Tuesday morning. 19 News was on scene minutes after the crash at West 99th and Lorain Avenue. Minor damage was done to the bus, but the car was in much...
13-year-old shot and killed in Bedford, 15-year-old injured
A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were found shot in Bedford Sunday night; the 13-year-old boy died from his injuries, and now police are asking the public for information as they investigate.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, demand police accountability
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A coalition of racial justice and human rights organizations in the Cleveland area on Sunday held a memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, 29, who was killed in a deadly beating by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. About 150 people...
Police Chief Drummond’s denunciation of Memphis officers’ blatant disregard for human life
I, and many other citizens of Cleveland, commend Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond for his statement Friday regarding the actions of the former police officers of the Memphis police department recently charged with the second-degree murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols. Chief Drummond’s statement, posted on the Cleveland Police Facebook page,...
Cleveland Heights delivers resolution on concerns about local postal woes
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As if snow, rain, heat and gloom of night aren’t enough to contend with. In recent months -- or years, some would point out -- mail carriers have also dealt with making their appointed rounds with depleted ranks in the U.S. Postal Service. As a...
60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police. Police said the young...
Missing man found dead in Lake Erie
The body of a missing man was found in Lake Erie Monday.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
‘Has to stop:’ Dealership offering $5,000 reward hoping to recover stolen vehicles
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Drunk Parma woman drives wrong direction in construction zone: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 8, police observed a weaving black Buick Encore driving the wrong way in a construction zone on York Road with its high beams on. Due to construction, the road only allowed one-way traffic heading west. The Encore was heading east, causing other drivers to move between construction barrels to avoid getting hit.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6