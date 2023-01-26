ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yvonne Johnson
4d ago

NEXT! Guliani lost his too!And Sydney Powell the wacko. Here's the Curse of Trump! And how many serving time in prison? Begining the curse of Trump.And any other lawyer that defends Trump will get the curse of Trump.Who will help this evil man? They will also receive the curse of Trump.💁

Dan R Morrow
4d ago

All Trumps Allies are losing everything When’s trump getting his due justice like the rest

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.

