Somehow, progressive “help” for the little guy always winds up hurting him. The latest? A survey from the Community Housing Improvement Program. It shows that 75% of responding landlords, who manage rent-stabilized housing units in the city (there are around a million), have been forced to delay critical repairs — including on boilers and roofs. Why? Because Dems in Albany left landlords no choice after passing the ill-named Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act. That 2019 law hamstrung owners who need to raise rent in order to cover repair and improvement costs, and the earthquake it caused continues to ripple: 55% say they’re backing...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO