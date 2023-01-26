Read full article on original website
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
Income tax filing season is now underway
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the IRS have begun processing income tax returns, including those submitted using the Free File software available on the Tax Department website. Those with a 2022 income of $73,000 or less can file both their federal and New York State...
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund
It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
New York Still Mailing Letters and Postcards? USPS Charging More
Believe it or not there are still some people who mail letters, postcards, and their bills. While there are others who are down to using, maybe 4 stamps a year. How does this affect your day to day? Will it?. The USPS has increased their rates again for First Class...
Cautionary Tale: Staffing Mandate Collides with Nursing Home Labor Crisis and Referral Bottleneck
As a federal minimum staffing standard looms over the nursing home industry, operators and their advocacy organizations look to learn from existing state mandates to better understand how things will play out on a national stage. New York is providing a cautionary tale at the moment, with a mandate exacerbating...
Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket
“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
The data prove it: New York progs should spare the little guy their housing ‘help’
Somehow, progressive “help” for the little guy always winds up hurting him. The latest? A survey from the Community Housing Improvement Program. It shows that 75% of responding landlords, who manage rent-stabilized housing units in the city (there are around a million), have been forced to delay critical repairs — including on boilers and roofs. Why? Because Dems in Albany left landlords no choice after passing the ill-named Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act. That 2019 law hamstrung owners who need to raise rent in order to cover repair and improvement costs, and the earthquake it caused continues to ripple: 55% say they’re backing...
Ruling strikes down vaccination mandate, but industry experts say it won’t help with hiring
A New York court ruling striking down the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers won’t have much of an impact on senior living providers who continue to face a workforce crisis, according to industry experts. Jan. 13, Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri sided with a...
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens
NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
