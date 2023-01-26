ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023

This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
NEW YORK STATE
Income tax filing season is now underway

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the IRS have begun processing income tax returns, including those submitted using the Free File software available on the Tax Department website. Those with a 2022 income of $73,000 or less can file both their federal and New York State...
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund

It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket

“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
The data prove it: New York progs should spare the little guy their housing ‘help’

Somehow, progressive “help” for the little guy always winds up hurting him. The latest? A survey from the Community Housing Improvement Program. It shows that 75% of responding landlords, who manage rent-stabilized housing units in the city (there are around a million), have been forced to delay critical repairs — including on boilers and roofs. Why? Because Dems in Albany left landlords no choice after passing the ill-named Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act.  That 2019 law hamstrung owners who need to raise rent in order to cover repair and improvement costs, and the earthquake it caused continues to ripple: 55% say they’re backing...
NEW YORK STATE
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.

