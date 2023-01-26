Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
A self-made millionaire shares 8 money secrets rich people know that 'most of us don't'
It took me 20 years of trial and error before I achieved a multimillion-dollar net worth. Now, at 64, I draw income from the 18 companies I started and the 12,000 apartment units I own. But I wish I had known sooner how ultra wealthy people think about money. I've...
CNBC
If January is the barometer it historically has been, stocks could see a very strong year
January's stock market gains may be a good sign for the rest of the year, even though many strategists still expect continued turbulence and possibly a new low before the market recovers into the year-end. "Since World War II, if the market is up in January, it has continued to...
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: Cramer says own these stocks if economy shows signs of slowing
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why this week will be crucial for the markets with a full slate of earnings reports and Wednesday's Federal Reserve's rate decision looming. Jim says there are signs inflation is coming down, but cautions there are several stocks you will want to own in case the economy falters.
CNBC
Pfizer expects 2023 sales to decline as much as 33% compared with record-breaking 2022
Pfizer forecast $67 billion to $71 billion in 2023 sales. That's a significant drop from the $100.3 billion in revenue the company booked in 2022, an all-time high. The pharmaceutical company booked $100.3 billion for full-year 2022, an all-time high driven by more than $50 billion in Covid vaccine and antiviral sales.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says his group of FANG tech companies have lost their magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. "FANG has become worthless...
CNBC
Bitcoin drops after weekend rally, and DOJ claims SBF tried to influence witness: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alexandre Birry, chief analytical officer at S&P Global, discusses the future of tokenization.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday, Jan. 30
January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: Hikes? How about rate CUTS
The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.
CNBC
Why fear itself is this fintech founder's greatest fear — and should be yours too
In 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in his inaugural address that "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Ninety years later, Hugosave Chief Operating Officer Ben Davies says this mantra has helped him in life and business —and it can do the same for you too.
CNBC
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock he says is oversold
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their outlook as earnings season kicks into high gear. Jim breaks down Caterpillar's first earnings miss since 2020. He says despite today's selloff, he is not panicking. Jim gives his thesis for buying more of one portfolio stock fresh off a steep selloff. Jim and Jeff also share what they are looking to hear from AMD as the chipmaker prepares to report their fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell today.
CNBC
The best company for growing your career, according to research: ‘Less than 5%’ of roles require a bachelor’s
There are many reasons workers quit their jobs — low pay, not enough flexibility, burnout. But many also leave because they don't see a path toward internal advancement. Nearly a fifth, 17% of workers who quit in 2022 did so because of limited growth opportunities at their company, according to a January 2023 Joblist survey of more than 30,000 job seekers.
CNBC
5 job interview tips from an HR pro who tracked her job search for 69 days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
CNBC
This year’s budding rally signals the end of FANG as the only place to invest
This nascent bull market started with the peak in interest rates and the dollar back in the fall and then broadened to include bank and semiconductor stocks in 2023. Is it fragile? Is it alchemy? Is it real? We'll know after we see the quarterly earnings this week from the likes of Club holdings.
CNBC
Adani’s battle with Hindenburg leaves investors sizing up exposure to the global banking sector
Investors are sizing up Adani’s debt exposure to the banking sector. Indian banks with exposure to the Adani Group include the State Bank of India, Life Insurance, Union Bank of India, ICICI and Axis, according to analysts. Founder Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia and once second only...
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 is nearing a ‘decisive’ moment, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
CNBC
64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — here's how to keep your budget in check
As the cost of living surged in 2022, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck jumped to 64% as of December, according to a recent report. Compared with 2021, 9.3 million more Americans said they are stretched too thin. A few key money moves can keep your budget in...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
CNBC
LA-based Embedded Ventures launches inaugural fund, with focus on national security and space tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
CNBC
How to find a travel company that is serious about sustainability
Anyone can use words like "eco-friendly," "environmentally conscious" and "green travel." Check instead to see if the company is measuring its greenhouse emissions.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged more than 7% after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Comments / 0