ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023: Cramer says own these stocks if economy shows signs of slowing

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why this week will be crucial for the markets with a full slate of earnings reports and Wednesday's Federal Reserve's rate decision looming. Jim says there are signs inflation is coming down, but cautions there are several stocks you will want to own in case the economy falters.
CNBC

Pfizer expects 2023 sales to decline as much as 33% compared with record-breaking 2022

Pfizer forecast $67 billion to $71 billion in 2023 sales. That's a significant drop from the $100.3 billion in revenue the company booked in 2022, an all-time high. The pharmaceutical company booked $100.3 billion for full-year 2022, an all-time high driven by more than $50 billion in Covid vaccine and antiviral sales.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says his group of FANG tech companies have lost their magic

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. "FANG has become worthless...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday, Jan. 30

January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: Hikes? How about rate CUTS

The Fed is about to hike interest rates once again tomorrow. But the market is already betting they'll be doing rate cuts before too long. In fact, the reason why stocks are down this morning and yields are up is because of "fears of a hawkish Powell" at the Fed's press conference tomorrow, as Andrew Brenner at Natalliance observed this morning. The market knows two things right now: one, that Powell won't back down from more rate hikes, because he's afraid of repeating the sins of central bankers past. And two, that he will nevertheless be forced to, because the economy is slowing sharply and several recession indicators have already peaked.
CNBC

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock he says is oversold

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their outlook as earnings season kicks into high gear. Jim breaks down Caterpillar's first earnings miss since 2020. He says despite today's selloff, he is not panicking. Jim gives his thesis for buying more of one portfolio stock fresh off a steep selloff. Jim and Jeff also share what they are looking to hear from AMD as the chipmaker prepares to report their fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell today.
CNBC

The best company for growing your career, according to research: ‘Less than 5%’ of roles require a bachelor’s

There are many reasons workers quit their jobs — low pay, not enough flexibility, burnout. But many also leave because they don't see a path toward internal advancement. Nearly a fifth, 17% of workers who quit in 2022 did so because of limited growth opportunities at their company, according to a January 2023 Joblist survey of more than 30,000 job seekers.
CNBC

5 job interview tips from an HR pro who tracked her job search for 69 days on TikTok

When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
CNBC

This year’s budding rally signals the end of FANG as the only place to invest

This nascent bull market started with the peak in interest rates and the dollar back in the fall and then broadened to include bank and semiconductor stocks in 2023. Is it fragile? Is it alchemy? Is it real? We'll know after we see the quarterly earnings this week from the likes of Club holdings.
CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged more than 7% after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy