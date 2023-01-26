ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash

SEATTLE — An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again

SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA

