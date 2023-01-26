Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
KOMO News
Seattle police chief gives statement on fatal crash that killed 23-year-old grad student
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz provided a statement on Monday evening regarding the fatal collision that an SPD officer was involved in that killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula. In the statement, Diaz identified the officer who was involved and also provided clarity regarding the investigative process that...
KOMO News
Funding cuts made to safety project on street where woman was killed by Seattle police car
SEATTLE — The intersection where a woman was hit and killed by a Seattle police vehicle last week is part of a project to create a safer travel corridor for pedestrians and cyclists between South Lake Union and the Seattle Center. The project is called Thomas Street Redefined and...
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash
SEATTLE — An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
KOMO News
Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
Police find burglar fully clothed in a bathtub full of water
Police have arrested a man who broke into a Seattle home on Friday night after they found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water in the home.
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
KOMO News
King County Executive's $1.25 billion plan for behavioral health nears key vote
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine is making a final pitch for a $1.25 billion property tax levy which he said would ease the mental and drug counseling deficits in the region. The King County Council is expected to pass the measure on Tuesday and send...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
KOMO News
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
KOMO News
Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
KOMO News
Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
KOMO News
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
