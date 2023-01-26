ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

First Black Female Commissioner: ‘I Haven’t Seen a Lot of People Who Look Like Me in Key Leadership Roles’

Common Pleas Court Judge Carolyn Carluccio’s Jan. 30 order appointed Jamila Winder to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Andrew Seidman reported the replacement for Valerie Arkoosh in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Winder’s career move is historic; she becomes the first Black, female commissioner. Her self-nomination stated that the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station

A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?

Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mrs. Classic Universe from Haverford: Reign Is a Major Life Upswing from Being Almost Felled by a Truck

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, reigning Mrs. Classic Universe. Jennifer Lynn Robinson, a Haverford resident, has won the title of current Mrs. Classic Universe, an international beauty pageant for women over 40. Elizabeth Wellington wrote about her distinction in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robinson’s path to the beauty queen title started 14 years...
HAVERFORD, PA
