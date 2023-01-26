Read full article on original website
First Black Female Commissioner: ‘I Haven’t Seen a Lot of People Who Look Like Me in Key Leadership Roles’
Common Pleas Court Judge Carolyn Carluccio’s Jan. 30 order appointed Jamila Winder to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Andrew Seidman reported the replacement for Valerie Arkoosh in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Winder’s career move is historic; she becomes the first Black, female commissioner. Her self-nomination stated that the...
Washington Post: Daughter Finds Dad’s 1978 Bucket List — After His Passing in Limerick — and Vows to Complete It
When Laura Carney found her father’s 1978 bucket list, scrawled on a page torn from a spiral notebook, she knew immediately it was special. Her dad had written it well before his passing, but it gained significant emotional heft after he was gone. Sydney Page reported Laura’s next steps in The Washington Post.
Accused Nazi War Criminal ‘Hoodwinked’ Jim Gardner at Action News
An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the most astute of us can be fooled, writes David Lee Preston for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Wall Street Journal: Wharton Professor Embraces ChatGPT as Teaching Tool
While many educators are still trying to decide if they should ban ChatGPT or build on it, Ethan Mollick, a professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, has already found a way to use it as a teaching tool, writes Douglas Belkin for The Wall Street Journal.
See Which Montgomery County Towns Are Among Top 10 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Conshohocken and Collegeville are among the top ten places to live in Pennsylvania for 2020, according to a new list recently published by HomeSnack. Conshohocken and Collegeville are among the ten best places to live in Pennsylvania, writes Chris Kolmar for the HomeSnacks. To compile the ranking, HomeSnacks looked at...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:
Former Lord & Taylor Site at King of Prussia Mall Gains New Tenant
Artist's rendering of the revamped King of Prussia Mall structure that once held Lord & Taylor. A New York commercial real estate firm is buying part of the former Lord & Taylor store in King of Prussia Mall. Paul Schwedelson covered the arrangement in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The site,...
Philadelphia Among Worst Traffic Cities in Nation, Makes Top Ten Worldwide
Philadelphia ranked in the top five among the worst traffic cities in the U.S., according to the Global Traffic Scorecard recently published by INRIX, a Washington State transportation data and analytics firm. Michael Bartiromo and Jessica Yakubovsky cited the findings for PHL17. According to the report, American drivers lost 51...
BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station
A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Local Teen Receives Patent, Several Awards for Creative Spotted Lanternfly Trap
Fourteen-year-old Rachel Bergey from Harleysville has received several awards for her spotted lanternfly trap made from tin foil and plastic. Image via Fox29. Fourteen-year-old Rachel Bergey from Harleysville has received several awards, and now a patent, for her innovative spotted lanternfly trap made from foil and plastic, writes Thomas Drayton for FOX 29 News.
Main Line Media News
Chicken slaughterhouse in Berks violated federal animal handling rules, USDA says
A poultry slaughterhouse in Exeter Township allowed chickens to die in ways that violated federal animal handling rules, according to a report stemming from a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection. Birdsboro Kosher Farms Corp. left more than 1,200 chickens to die of apparent heat stress on trailers over two...
Montgomery County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
22 Residents Toss Hats into the Ring, Seeking to Join Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Local Democrats — 22 of them — have submitted their names and résumés in seeking to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Rachel Ravina reported on all the hats in the ring for The Pottstown Mercury.
Animal tranquilizer found in 90%+ of Philly drug supply, 'Tranq' is eating users' skin leading to amputations
Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood is known as an open air drug market. Now, the area in North Philadelphia is at the center of the Tranq epidemic.
Horsham Retiree Did Job Characterized as One That Other Townships ‘Don’t Care that Much’ About
Horsham Township recognized the retirement of landscape architect James Farber, who, after 44 years, is mothballing his mowers and shelving his shears. Dino Ciliberti, in the Hatboro-Horsham Patch, reported his honorific. The township hired Farber’s firm, McCloskey & Farber, in 1978 to provide it with landscape services. The township...
AT&T Public Safety Scholarships Available to Montgomery County Community College Students
AT and T Foundation presented a $20,000 grant to Montgomery County Community College Foundation for scholarships for the College’s Municipal Police Academy cadets on Jan. 26 during a reception at the Blue Bell Campus where the Academy is located. AT&T Public Safety Scholarships now are available to assist Montgomery...
It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?
Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
Mrs. Classic Universe from Haverford: Reign Is a Major Life Upswing from Being Almost Felled by a Truck
Jennifer Lynn Robinson, reigning Mrs. Classic Universe. Jennifer Lynn Robinson, a Haverford resident, has won the title of current Mrs. Classic Universe, an international beauty pageant for women over 40. Elizabeth Wellington wrote about her distinction in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robinson’s path to the beauty queen title started 14 years...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
