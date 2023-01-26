Read full article on original website
State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding
Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
Local advocates pushing for passage of 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill in New York
Albany, N.Y. - Advocates are calling on school officials to reduce student suspensions. Monday, a team of teens and parents joined members of The Children's Agenda for a rally in Albany. They met with lawmakers, pushing for the new 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill. It aims to establish a framework to...
Police investigating antisemitic materials distributed in Irondequoit neighborhood
Irondequoit, N.Y. - Police are investigating "concerning materials" that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of Rochester's CEO, Meredith Dragon, says the materials included an antisemitic flyer and a candy cane, left at the end of several driveways in the area. The flyers show pictures...
Celebrating the life of Aszia Grimes
Rochester, N.Y. — Aszia Grimes' family, gathered Sunday to light candles celebrating her life and the light she brought to theirs. Aszia Grimes is one of the many unsolved murder cases in the city of Rochester. Sunday, friends and family came together to honor her on what would have...
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
Two people stabbed following argument in 19th Ward
A woman in her 30s reported an assault to police last night after being stabbed in the lower body on Milton Street. As police were travelling to the scene, a male in his 30s waved officers down on West Avenue and Grover Street to report that he had been stabbed in his back.
Police: Man stabbed during domestic incident at Rochester home
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's northwest side. Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Street for the report around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Once there, police say they found a 27-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was...
Hancock Street fatal fire victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified the woman found dead after a fire early Friday on the city's west side. Christine Cannon, 78, lived on the third floor of a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street. Firefighters found her body after containing the fire from the outside. They had initially...
MCSO distributing steering wheel locks amid surge in car thefts
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is hoping a small but mighty tool will help prevent more cars from being stolen. "They’re breaking into the car, they’re starting the car, and they’re driving away," said Deputy Brendan Hurley from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Office of Parent Engagement holds kick-off event for its Parent University
Rochester, N.Y. — The Office of Parent Engagement had a kick-off event for its Parent University on Saturday at East High School. The Parent University offers a wide range of opportunities for parents with topics ranging from child development, parent-child communication, college readiness, and health and financial literacy. It also offers a variety of workshops that include virtual platforms and family-centered events.
Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park
The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
A cold air comeback in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The theme of our La Nina Winter in WNY has been mild air and minimal amounts of snow compared to normal. So far this January has averaged nearly 7 degrees above normal in Rochester with snowfall averaging nearly 17" below normal. Only two days for the...
Lake effect snow returns tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the lake effect snow machine has turned on in WNY. The biggest reason for that has been our very mild January. As of this writing it's the 6th warmest January on record for Rochester with an average monthly temperature of 33.3 degrees.
RPO bringing back Season Announcement Concert ahead of 100th season
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. Next season will mark the RPO's centennial season, running from September 2023-June 2024. Ahead of its 100th season, the RPO is brining back its popular Season Announcement Concert after a two-year hiatus. The concert will...
More like Winter this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold has been hiding far away from WNY for most of this Winter, but it looks like that's about to change this week. We'll see several cold fronts cross the area this week, with the most significant front arriving Friday morning. We'll circle back to that Arctic cold front further below in this article.
