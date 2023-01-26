Read full article on original website
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
KWCH.com
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned
Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school
For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Barton Dance Dept. to host 'Barton Cougar Dance Day'
Barton Community College’s Dance Department invites all dance students aged 13-19 to be a college dance student for a day at the third annual “Barton Cougar Dance Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 in Studio 34 on the Barton Campus. Participants will take short...
League of Women Voters in Great Bend celebrates member of 50+ years
The public is invited to attend a celebration honoring Mary Frances Hogg who has been a League of Women Voters member for over 50 years. The event will be at the Great Bend Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Hogg recently moved...
A fancy new award to be presented at Great Bend Chamber’s banquet
The annual awards banquet held by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is less than a month away. On Feb. 25, Citizens will get a chance to celebrate the wins of the past year and also find out the winners of the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, NexGen Leader of the Year and Legacy Award.
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Barton men's track and field post three program top ten impacts
The Barton Community College men's track and field team split attacks this weekend with trips to Lawrence and Lubbock in coming away with big results in the two states. The entire Cougar squad will rejoin for its next meet coming up Friday in Topeka competing in the two-day Washburn Open and Multis.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)
BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6
The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Nembhard enters program record book
The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Presidents: Affiliation plan a powerful step forward for rural Kansas
Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in rural Kansas. We, the three presidents and creators of a new institutional affiliation initiative, believe it is now more essential than ever that every Kansan must have a chance to develop their talents, skills, and interests fully.
