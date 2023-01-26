ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

By Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to two inches.

What happened? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that satellite images can give us a clue to where all of that snow went. They’re calling it the “snow void.”

Snow Void – Image from the National Weather Service in St. Louis
“Lower amounts just happened to occur over a number of highly populated areas, leaving a number of snow lovers feeling cheated, while snow haters rejoiced,” states the National Weather Service on Facebook .

Slightly warmer temperatures meant lower snow totals along I-70 from Columbia to St. Louis. The heaviest snowfall totals were reported in south central Missouri and west central Missouri.

The wintry mix returns on Sunday. Forecasters expect some light frozen precipitation on Sunday.

Comments / 18

Nicole Treece
4d ago

Im PISSED lol I LOVE at least 1 or 2 good snows... meaning a 1ft of snow which is only 12in would be nice. I definitely feel cheated smh lol. I love the fall and winter weather. I couldn't live in frigid cold areas BUT I'd like a nice good ole winter with some FRFR snow ❄️🌨️ just once or twice lol🤷🏻‍♀️😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
4
 

