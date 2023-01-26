Police: fleeing suspect crashes into another vehicle, kills one

Local police and sheriff’s deputies are hunting for the driver of a Jeep that ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle at K Street and Tillman Avenue in Brunswick this afternoon, killing one.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump both told The News the pursuit had been broken off minutes before the crash.

“The vehicle that crashed; we and the city were not chasing it. Earlier we observed it and put blue lights on it. … The reason we lost contact is because of the school traffic, the buses and the kids,” said Jump. “We’re not going to pursue under reckless conditions.”

Jump said the suspect in the Jeep ran a stop sign at the intersection “wide-open,” before slamming into a black sedan.

Jones said the Jeep then careened into a tree and ended up on top of a fire hydrant. The suspect then fled on foot.

Neither was prepared to release a name or description of the suspect as of 4:30 p.m. Jones said they only have a preliminary suspect, and no confirmation yet that he was the driver.

“Until we can get further on that I want to hold off on putting that out there,” Jones said.

Jump said the suspect had already changed clothes, and that the K-9 officers and police dogs were leading the search.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called in to investigate the crash scene, Jump said.

“I hate it for the innocent person in that car, but we’re actively trying to find the driver of that vehicle so he can be investigated and prosecuted,” Jump said.

Sometime before 3:15 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies identified a vehicle involved in a chase last week in the Arco neighborhood said Jump. The suspect eluded city and county police and deputies at that time, he said. When deputies located the same vehicle today and witnessed “illegal activity going down” nearby, they approached the suspect, who then jumped into the vehicle and sped off, Jump said.

Police and deputies gave pursuit, but Jump said both broke it off due to the school traffic. They had no eyes on the vehicle when it crashed around five minutes later, he said.