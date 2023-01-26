Kelly Clarkson Goes Country in Hailey Whitters Kellyoke Cover

Country Kelly, oh how we love you. The Thursday (Jan. 26) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw the American Idol alumn stepping up to the plate for yet another one of her fan favorite Kellyoke covers , and decided to give a country track a spin. The powerhouse singer went with Hailey Whitters’ “Everything She Ain’t,” and injected the song with her own unique twang.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson slipped into the sassy track with ease, letting her signature vibrato and runs shine through the track.

“The whiskey in your soda, the lime to your Corona/ Shotgun in your Tacoma, the Audrey to your Hank/ She’s got a little style and a Hollywood smile/ But believe me, honey, good as money in the bank/ I’m everything she is and everything she ain’t,” Clarkson soulfully sang on the chorus of the track.

“Everything She Ain’t” hails from Whitters’ third studio album, Raised , which was released in March. The country singer, whose song “A Beautiful Noise” earned a Grammy nomination last year in the song of the year category, had her television debut and performed “Everything She Ain’t” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jan. 25.

Clarkson’s cover of the Whitters track is just one of the few country songs she has offered up for Kellyoke recently. She also gave Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” a try for the show’s opening segment, as well as Christ Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” in the past week.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Everything She Ain’t” in the video above.