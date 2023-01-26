Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFYR-TV
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
valleynewslive.com
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
KFYR-TV
New random drug tests for Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Surveys indicate law enforcement officers are twice as likely to have substance abuse disorders when compared to the general population, according to Psychology Today. Part of the reason is the job comes with high stress and traumatizing experiences. Many departments across the country are now pushing for greater officer wellness.
KFYR-TV
The need for childcare funding in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota legislators are considering Senate Bill 2301, which would establish a childcare stabilization program. Many working adults do not have the opportunity to stay home with their children. “Building the childcare system will really boost every industry,” said Nash Hama, a Bismarck mom. According...
Advocate
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
KFYR-TV
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The idea of cloud seeding has divided scientists and farmers who rely on moisture. Concerns about its effects have legislators looking to make changes to how it gets approved. Are people capable of controlling the weather? Members of the Atmospheric Resource Board say they feel by...
Infiltrating the Hive: Ransomware criminals shut down by FBI
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ransomware financially hurts thousands of companies and victims, including last fall at CHI St. Alexius here in North Dakota. But now, the U.S. Justice Department just disrupted the Hive Ransomware group, which is responsible for targeting more than 1500 victims. According to the DOJ, the FBI has penetrated Hive’s computer networks […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Bills on conceal carry, mail-in ballots, agriculture filtering through
(Bismarck, ND) -- It's shaping up to be an eventful week in Bismarck with more bills with serious implications on the people of North Dakota being discussed. Nearly a half dozen bills are being considered by the Legislature that would strengthen concealed carry laws. Among the proposals are bills that...
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
valleynewslive.com
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
Wild Horses update: Gov. Burgum responds with letter to save the horses
The state's Department of Commerce, the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau, and even the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation have all joined the Governor in the written request to support the wild horses and allow them to stay.
kfgo.com
ND legislature considers bill to eliminate lunch-shaming for kids with debt
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – What do schools do when a student has lunch debt? Every district has different policies but some have punitive and public-shaming methods of getting kids and families to settle up. Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, says its time to end those practices.
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
These are the counties with the most emergency shelters in North Dakota
(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more […]
