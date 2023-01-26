Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers
Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Wanda Rea Greving
Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Sheldon, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on January 27 2023 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. In honor of her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. Memorials can...
kiwaradio.com
Growing Together Mini-Grants Awarded For Projects In O’Brien, Lyon Counties
Northwest Iowa — Garden programs in Lyon and O’Brien counties are receiving some financial assistance. In the midst of record-setting food pantry usage throughout the state, Growing Together Mini-Grants will provide fresh produce and nutrition education to pantries in 2023 through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.
