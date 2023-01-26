ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

ISIS terror mastermind killed by US special forces in daring raid on remote mountain cave hideout in blow to jihadis

By Tariq Tahir, Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXOLt_0kSatbUp00

A SENIOR ISIS leader has been killed in a daring US special forces raid on his remote mountain cave hideout.

Bilal al-Sudani, who was in charge of funding the jihadi death cult's worldwide operations, died along with 10 other terrorists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSVQS_0kSatbUp00
Recently released images of ISIS fighters in Somalia Credit: I'LAM FOUNDATION/SOMAL WILAYAH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOUMw_0kSatbUp00
US president Joe Biden gave the raid the green light Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMxky_0kSatbUp00
The US attack left ISIS leader Bilal al-Sudani dead, along with 10 other members of the Islamic group Credit: Getty

Sudani was killed during a gunfight after US troops descended on a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia hoping to capture him.

But the "the hostile forces' response to the operation resulted in his death", said a US official.

With extensive planning and "exquisite execution of the plan, there were no casualties among American service members or civilians", they added.

President Joe Biden - who was briefed on the proposed mission last week after months of planning - gave the green light to carry out the operation this week.

Sudani's skills in organising attacks in Africa as well as the ISIS-K terrorist branch operating in Afghanistan made him an important target for US counterterrorism action, officials said.

"Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group's operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan," said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

His death comes after the killing of the founder of ISIS and his successor.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up along with two of his own children during a US special forces raid on his compound in 2019.

A small unit chased the ISIS boss down with an attack dog before the sick fanatic ignited his suicide vest killing himself and his children.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi also blew himself and his family up after using his own children as human shields during another raid by US special forces in early 2022.

Al-Sudani was on the US radar before joining ISIS, dating back to 2012, for his role in helping foreign fighters travel to training camps for al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate operating in Somalia.

US Africa Command confirmed the mission on Thursday, saying: "Given the remote location of the operation, the assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed.

"Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command’s operations to promote greater security for all Africans."

One American involved in the mission was bitten by a military dog but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

US officials provided little details about how the operation was carried out or the circumstances surrounding al-Sudani’s killing.

The mission was one of several US military counter-terrorism strikes in Somalia in recent weeks.

Last week, the US military conducted an air strike in Somalia that killed dozens of fighters from al-Shabaab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohngq_0kSatbUp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nprsH_0kSatbUp00

The US executed three separate airstrikes on al-Shabaab operatives on December 23, 17, and 14, according to news releases from US Africa Command.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhwSk_0kSatbUp00
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi also died during a US raid in 2019 Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iE0s5_0kSatbUp00
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself as US troops closed in last year Credit: AFP

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

A Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit” by signing a contract. Bizarrely, the poster claimed all recruits would be required to “answer three questions” upon joining: “Would you rather get stabbed in the eye...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town

Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?

Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
991K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy