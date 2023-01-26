ISIS terror mastermind killed by US special forces in daring raid on remote mountain cave hideout in blow to jihadis

A SENIOR ISIS leader has been killed in a daring US special forces raid on his remote mountain cave hideout.

Bilal al-Sudani, who was in charge of funding the jihadi death cult's worldwide operations, died along with 10 other terrorists.

Recently released images of ISIS fighters in Somalia Credit: I'LAM FOUNDATION/SOMAL WILAYAH

US president Joe Biden gave the raid the green light Credit: AP

The US attack left ISIS leader Bilal al-Sudani dead, along with 10 other members of the Islamic group Credit: Getty

Sudani was killed during a gunfight after US troops descended on a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia hoping to capture him.

But the "the hostile forces' response to the operation resulted in his death", said a US official.

With extensive planning and "exquisite execution of the plan, there were no casualties among American service members or civilians", they added.

President Joe Biden - who was briefed on the proposed mission last week after months of planning - gave the green light to carry out the operation this week.

Sudani's skills in organising attacks in Africa as well as the ISIS-K terrorist branch operating in Afghanistan made him an important target for US counterterrorism action, officials said.

"Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group's operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan," said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

His death comes after the killing of the founder of ISIS and his successor.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up along with two of his own children during a US special forces raid on his compound in 2019.

A small unit chased the ISIS boss down with an attack dog before the sick fanatic ignited his suicide vest killing himself and his children.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi also blew himself and his family up after using his own children as human shields during another raid by US special forces in early 2022.

Al-Sudani was on the US radar before joining ISIS, dating back to 2012, for his role in helping foreign fighters travel to training camps for al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate operating in Somalia.

US Africa Command confirmed the mission on Thursday, saying: "Given the remote location of the operation, the assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed.

"Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command’s operations to promote greater security for all Africans."

One American involved in the mission was bitten by a military dog but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

US officials provided little details about how the operation was carried out or the circumstances surrounding al-Sudani’s killing.

The mission was one of several US military counter-terrorism strikes in Somalia in recent weeks.

Last week, the US military conducted an air strike in Somalia that killed dozens of fighters from al-Shabaab.

The US executed three separate airstrikes on al-Shabaab operatives on December 23, 17, and 14, according to news releases from US Africa Command.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi also died during a US raid in 2019 Credit: EPA