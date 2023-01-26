Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Bicyclists Respond to Greengarden Bike Lane Discussion
Several bicyclists have voiced their thoughts on the Greengarden Blvd. bike lane discussion. Residents along Greengarden Blvd. are against the city's plans to install a bike lane along their busy street, citing safety and parking concerns. The plans come from the City of Erie's "Active Erie" initiative. Those in support...
erienewsnow.com
Spring Break Travel Tips
As winter settles in, some may be craving a trip to someplace warm. This comes as travel agents are making final preparations to send customers across the globe. Lisa Cappabianca, the owner of Cappabianca Travel knows this all too well, "When winter hits in Erie, people want to go to warm weather destinations."
erienewsnow.com
Macy's on the Mend After Water Break Causes Damage to Carpets
If you walked into Macy's at the Millcreek Mall recently, then you have noticed a lot of caution tape up and a new location for familiar products. It has some customers asking questions. On Christmas Eve, a water break in the walls of the Macy's store damaged the carpets and...
erienewsnow.com
Gas Prices Have Surged 40 Cents In A Month
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — If prices at the pump seem to be on the rise, you’re right. AAA says the national average for regular gas has jumped to $3.50 a gallon. That’s a 12-cent increase from last week and a 40-cent increase over the last month and more than nine-percent since the end of last year.
erienewsnow.com
2023 State of the City, Looking Back on a Year In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Mayor Eddie Sundquist delivered the 2023 State of the City address Monday, which highlighted the achievements Jamestown has made within the past year. After inheriting a city on the verge of financial collapse, Mayor Sunquist says the city now has the largest fund...
erienewsnow.com
Reptile Lovers Gather at the Erie Sports Center for the Erie Reptile Expo
It was a fun weekend for those who love reptiles, sell them and those who just want to know more about them. The Erie Reptile Expo returned to the Erie Sports Center on Oliver Rd. for a day long event. Vendors had reptiles to show and sell, along with slithering creatures to meet and greet.
erienewsnow.com
Understanding the Ice Bath Trend
According to healthcare professionals, there are several benefits to taking an ice bath. Some of these benefits include improved mental health, feeling more alert, as well as increased metabolism and productivity. "If you're looking for something that potentially will get you going in the morning and improve your mood throughout...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township to Acquire Five Gateway District Properties
Millcreek Township has acquired five properties within the Presque Isle Gateway District. The properties acquired are the now vacant Bel Aire Hotel, Grasshopper & Joe Roots Grill, the Manor Motel, and the SandBar Draft House & Grill. The Board of Directors of the Millcreek Township General Authority approved the purchase...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Meat Extravaganza Raffle
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is partnering with the Flagship City Public Market and Gordon's Market to host a meat extravaganza raffle in order to celebrate national Meat Week. Three winners will be selected at random to receive on of the following prizes:. $250 worth of meat and cooking supplies...
erienewsnow.com
Busy Weekend Offers Economic Hope in Erie
Throngs of people flooded downtown Erie Saturday night, with a sold-out concert and sold-out hockey game bringing in nearly 10,000 people. "People I talk to socially said, ‘I haven't seen a Saturday night like that in Erie in years,'" said James Grunke of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership. "We're used to it in the summer. It's great to see it in the winter."
yourerie
Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Safe Streets for All Program Receives $200,000 in Funding from U.S. Department of Transportation
Erie's Safe Streets for All program received $200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The safe streets program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding will allow Erie to develop a safety action plan to address safety concerns of motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians.
jmrocketreporter.org
Do you Dare Hear the Screams?
When visiting Lake Erie, located in Erie County Pennsylvania be aware of The Storm Hag of Presque Isle. This legend dates back to the mid 1700s!. This creature is known as The Storm Hag or sometimes called Jenny Greenteeth. She was given this name because her teeth are said to be a deep moss green. Her arms are long with talons, or claws, at the end that drip venom. It is said that the venom on the end of her claws is enough to kill a man instantly.
explore venango
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
WOOF! 2023 All-Breed Dog show kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center
The 2023 All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trails got underway on Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center. “We have nearly 1,200 entrees in this dog show. It’s an impressive number and that number represents 135 different breeds. They come from 28 states plus Canada,” said Jeanne Stiner, Show Chair. The Bayfront Convention Center is […]
erienewsnow.com
47th Annual March for Life in Downtown Erie
Dozens of people braced the cold for the 47th annual March for Life in Perry Square. This is the first march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but participants said more work still needs to be done. Karen Bollard has been walking for the...
One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening
UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
erienewsnow.com
Hundreds of Dogs Compete in Erie Kennel Club Dog Show
For Cindy Steiner of Bay Village, Ohio, it's become an annual tradition. "About 20 years ago, a lady said do you want a pet or a show dog?" said Steiner. "I said, oh, I want a show dog. What's that? Now here we are." Her Great Dane Mickey is participating...
erienewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
Comments / 0