When visiting Lake Erie, located in Erie County Pennsylvania be aware of The Storm Hag of Presque Isle. This legend dates back to the mid 1700s!. This creature is known as The Storm Hag or sometimes called Jenny Greenteeth. She was given this name because her teeth are said to be a deep moss green. Her arms are long with talons, or claws, at the end that drip venom. It is said that the venom on the end of her claws is enough to kill a man instantly.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO