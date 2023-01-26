Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
Marie Claire
How to Style an Oversized Sweater
A borrowed-from-the-boys slouchy sweater is as effortless as it is essential. The wardrobe must-have is as easily worn in peak chilly, "good God, it's cold" winter as it is through the fluctuating temperatures of spring. In other words, it's a multi-seasonal hero piece deserving of prime real estate in your closet (Come on, give your best oversized sweater a spot on the top shelf; it deserves it!). And given the wide variety of silhouettes, from perfect pullovers and chunky cable knits to oversized tunics, there are a million plus ways of wearing a roomy sweater. But here, we've narrowed it down to just nine outfits featuring the baggy-on-purpose knit. Keep scrolling to find out how to style an oversized sweater, according to stylist Heather Newberger (opens in new tab) and our favorite members of the street style crowd.
Best jeans brands to shop in 2023
Want to know the best jeans brands to shop this year? Our fashion expert shares her favorites for quality and style
Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
Justin Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence To Show Off New Digs
Fans of the former "19 Kids & Counting" series were surprised when Justin Duggar announced the big news of his engagement to Claire Spivey in the fall of 2020. Although many of his older siblings married in their early 20s, 18-year-old Justin seemed to be rushing it, even by Duggar standards. His mother, Michelle, defended his choice to critics by saying, "We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!" (per In Touch Weekly).
21 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Snug & Stylish
When it comes to cute and cozy, a sweater dress is the perfect fit!
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023
Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
Pacsun’s New Jeans Cater to Curvy Consumers
Pacsun is making good on its promise to become a one-stop-shop for denim. The teen specialty retailer dropped a new line of women’s Curve Denim designed with additional room in the hip and thighs. It joins similar curve collections by Abercrombie, American Eagle and Everlane. Offered in four fits—high-rise straight, high-rise flare and mom jeans—the bottoms are designed to hug curves while eliminating waist gaps. The 99 percent cotton and 1 percent Lycra fabrics come in vintage-inspired light and medium blue washes. The Curve Denim retails for $56.96 and is available now in sizes 22-32. Denim has become a key focus for Pacsun, in terms...
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
In Style
Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002
Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid join the best 2023 shoe trend: Effortlessly chic
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are always looking stylish! The two stars are known for wearing chic and casual ensembles, and while celebrities are usually spending lots of money to put together the best fashion looks, both Katie and Gigi are showing their best fashion moments in the...
The 7 Best Boots to Style with Leggings Right Now — Under $300
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Even though I live in Southern California, I’m still California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day! It’s been super chilly all over the U.S. lately, so it looks like our […]
K-Way RTW Fall 2023
How many clothing brands can say they have snagged a spot in the dictionary? It happened to K-Way, very much to the surprise of its founder Léon-Claude Duhamel, who designed the packable rain jackets set to become a signature of a generation in the ’80s. For its fall...
Complex
Patta Goes To Back To Basics With Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Patta has unveiled its new lookbook for Spring/Summer 2023, previewing the latest collection ahead of its first delivery of the season. Drawing on its Surinamese roots, this season, the Amsterdam-based brand has chosen to hone in on the unique blend of cultures it represents. Influenced by the handcrafted aesthetic and...
Queen Camilla's Stylist Spills Her Hair Color Secrets
Those who follow royal fashion noticed that when King Charles III ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles made some subtle but significant changes to her appearance (via Hello Magazine). Upon becoming Queen Consort, Camilla chose to update her hair, which had long been a light, ashy blonde that appeared to be almost a natural white/grey for a woman her age. When she took her more forward-facing role as the wife of The King, however, Camilla began sporting more buttery, golden-blonde highlights.
hypebeast.com
Pop Trading Company Remixes Signature Silhouettes for SS23
Amsterdam-based design label Pop Trading Company has unveiled the lookbook for the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing the brand’s decade-long influence in the world of skateboarding. In its first SS23 drop, the imprint includes a variety of adventurous takes on remembered silhouettes. Among them, there are...
Madewell’s Spring Denim Drop Gives ‘90s Vibes
Madewell’s Spring 2023 denim collection has dropped. “For the new collection, we were inspired by ’90s denim styles and their variety of fit and leg shapes,” Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design, said. “We’re really excited about our straight leg styles that come in a variety of widths, from oversized to relaxed.” Pierson also spoke highly about the skinny flare jeans and mid-rise kick-out crop jeans. Wide-leg, baggy, slouchy and flare are also featured in the brand’s spring collection. “Every woman should have a variety of denim fits in her closet,” Pierson said. “These silhouettes can be styled for various occasions.” And the brand...
Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2023
Elie Saab imagined the pre-fall collection as a return to reality, for women who want to be “cool and shine from the morning onward,” the couturier said at a preview. And in this reality, no garment is too pedestrian to wear — provided it is worked over with a couture eye.
TikTok's Enviable Ice Drawers Are Stunning To Look At
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From the spotless corners of "CleanTok" to "BookTok's" countless recommendations, there's a TikTok subculture for everyone. According to W Magazine, viral hashtags have even become an influence in high fashion spaces, with revered designers like Prada, Miu Miu, and Dior basing designs on popular trends.
