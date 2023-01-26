ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and district employee of over 30 years after her unexpected death over the weekend. Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School, died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources say she had been sick for a few weeks, but her death came as a shock to friends and family.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
KCEN

CASA Cares: The importance of a male role model

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Everyone has a role model while they grow up, whether it be a parent or a celebrity, that person sticks up for them. For many children in the foster care system, that person is their "CASA," or Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA of Bell and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Local sports bar is bringing soccer to Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — After months of construction, a new sports bar is making its way to downtown Temple. It's called Hat Tricks and it's set to open up on Super Bowl weekend. The name comes from the sports term hat trick, which means the scoring of three goals in one game by a single player.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice

TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that black ice was throughout the city....
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Carmen DeCruz trial: Michael Dean’s sister testifies on his character

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On day six of the Carmen DeCruz trial the prosecution called one of Dean’s sisters, Tasheena Dean, to the stand. In her testimony she explained that her parents have three other biological children and five adopted children, including Michael Dean. The defense declined to ask...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate

CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

