ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial begins for 2 charged in 2021 mass shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trial begins Monday for two men charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021.Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed in that shooting, and 14 others were hurt.Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips each face a handful of charges including murder and attempted murder.RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly ShootoutAccording to court documents, Brown and Phillips were shooting at each other due to "a beef" between them, stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with the death of Wiley, and the attempted murder of 4 others. Phillips is charged with the attempted murder of 8 people.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting.A recent lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against Fleet Farm noted that a weapon used in this shooting was purchased via a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
KARE 11

Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy