wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
Trial begins for 2 charged in 2021 mass shooting in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Trial begins Monday for two men charged in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar in October 2021.Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed in that shooting, and 14 others were hurt.Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips each face a handful of charges including murder and attempted murder.RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly ShootoutAccording to court documents, Brown and Phillips were shooting at each other due to "a beef" between them, stemming from allegations of domestic abuse between Brown and his girlfriend.Brown is charged with the death of Wiley, and the attempted murder of 4 others. Phillips is charged with the attempted murder of 8 people.A third man, Gabriel Young-Duncan, was recently sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in straw purchasing guns; one of them was used in the Truck Park shooting.A recent lawsuit filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison against Fleet Farm noted that a weapon used in this shooting was purchased via a straw purchase scheme, meaning someone bought it legally and then sold it to someone else illegally.
fox9.com
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
boreal.org
Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association issue statement in death of Tyre Nichols
The executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association issued a statement Friday in response to the body cam footage related to the death of Tyre Nichols. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association (MCPA) deplores both the actions and inaction of the police officers involved in the tragic and brutal death of Tyre Nichols.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
CAIR-Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality, speak out against death of Tyre Nichols
CAIR-Minnesota and other organizations came together to express their outrage and call for legislative action on Saturday after video was released showing Memphis police officers violently beating Tyre Nichols.
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
KETV.com
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
