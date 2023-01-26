Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless

I cannot ever believe that this is a lifestyle CHOICE! These people are way out of touch. I mean like people will come from elsewhere to stay there? I mean HOW? With what money? They have none. I have family that is homeless and can barely get across town on city bus. Really out of touch
this is the last place to be homeless .....it's about to be 20 below ....California is southwest of Montana....and you can actually be outside there......I would like to see rent go down though ....for the little people like my mother ....and young people.....single people with kids .....I mean the prices around here are ridiculous....but I work a pretty ok job i guess ....but we do pretty well despite rent being 1 third of all money .....still not homeless ....taking care of 3 .....these people I'm seeing are whacked out man ....whacked OUT
Should go back to the poor farm option, you can go there and live with a bed and food, but you have to work, no freeloaders.
Comments / 13