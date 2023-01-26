ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 4 days ago
Tammy Johnson
4d ago

I cannot ever believe that this is a lifestyle CHOICE! These people are way out of touch. I mean like people will come from elsewhere to stay there? I mean HOW? With what money? They have none. I have family that is homeless and can barely get across town on city bus. Really out of touch

Vincent Iannelli
2d ago

this is the last place to be homeless .....it's about to be 20 below ....California is southwest of Montana....and you can actually be outside there......I would like to see rent go down though ....for the little people like my mother ....and young people.....single people with kids .....I mean the prices around here are ridiculous....but I work a pretty ok job i guess ....but we do pretty well despite rent being 1 third of all money .....still not homeless ....taking care of 3 .....these people I'm seeing are whacked out man ....whacked OUT

Dana Ehlen
3d ago

Should go back to the poor farm option, you can go there and live with a bed and food, but you have to work, no freeloaders.

96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case

A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
mtpr.org

Gianforte trumpets economic growth; Democrats focus on the housing crisis

In his State of the State Address, Gov. Gianforte said Montana's economy is coming up roses, but Democrats found plenty of dandelions. And Flathead County commissioners have drawn widespread criticism for their views of the county's homeless population. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’

At Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, the long-term care facility is one of two “life plan” communities in the state, offering independent living, assisted living, memory, post-acute and long-term care for seniors. About 60% of the roughly 300 residents in the facility are Montana Medicaid recipients while the remainder are on Medicare or pay through a private insurer.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

New Medicaid Proposal Would Limit Abortion Access

In a new proposed amendment, officials with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) are hoping to add extra barriers to Medicaid-covered abortions by limiting services based on the recipient’s medical conditions, requiring time-delaying authorization and prohibiting “mid-level” abortion providers from treating patients. According to...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Char-Koosta News

Lilliana Anita Matt

RONAN — Lilliana Anita Matt was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Lakota Matt and Autumn Piper of Moiese. Paternal grandparents are Louis Matt and Anita Matt of Moiese. Maternal grandparents are Branton Smith and...
MOIESE, MT

