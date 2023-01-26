ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amenia, NY

Obituary, Harold Carey

Harold Carey, 68, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Carey was a heavy equipment operator for the NYS Department of Transportation for 27 years retiring in 2010. Mr. Carey was also a mechanic specializing in small engine repair. Born on September 27, 1954, in Mahopac, NY, he was the son of the late Mortimer and Mildred (Harrison) Carey. On April 27, 1984, in Pawling, NY, he married Margaret A. Harris who survives at home. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Carey is survived by a son, Kevin Carey of Pawling, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Mortimer Carey of South Carolina and a sister, Charlotte Dingee of Pawling. Besides his parents, Mr. Carey was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla O’Dell. Calling hours will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Obituary, Robert (Bob) Myers

Robert (Bob) Myers, 80, of Millbrook, New York, passed away on January 27, 2023. Bob was born on July 16,1942, to William and Mary Myers of Hyde Park, New York. Bob was a graduate of Arlington High School. He married Kathy Chadwell, the love of his life, on May 9, 1970. Bob began working for J.P. Woods construction in 1968. In 1973 he started working for the Dutchess County Infirmary. In 1990 Bob retired from the Infirmary and began working at IES, Cary Institute. In 1977 he joined the Millbrook Fire Department and in 1979 he also became a member of the Millbrook Rescue Squad, where he served as Lieutenant and then Captain. Bob was the recipient of many awards for his dedication, leadership, and hard work. The one he was most proud of was the Augustine Rotunno Lifetime Achievement Award.
MILLBROOK, NY
Obituary, John E. Stevens

John E. Stevens passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, age 76 from a short illness and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was born January 14, 1947, in Oceanside, NY by Leona Werner Stevens and Lawrence Stevens Sr., and grew up in Lynbrook, Long Island (NY) with his siblings; Barbara Petersen and Lawrence Stevens, Jr. He graduated from Malverne High School and then went to the School of Visual Arts. He was an artist from a young age, learning from his great Uncle Fred.
PAWLING, NY

