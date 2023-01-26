Read full article on original website
A controversial proposal would update COVID vaccines each year for dominant strain
Today, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly endorsed a proposal to make big changes in the nation's strategy for vaccinating people against COVID-19. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here. Hey, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: OK. So big changes - what is the new strategy?
Forbes Report on Healthiest and Least Healthiest States
Forbes recently came out with a list of the top 5 healthiest and least healthiest states across the nation. KVCR's Dean Anagnostopoulos has more on the report and where California ranks among others.
COVID flashback: Here's how NPR reported on the coronavirus at a turning point
On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
Oil refineries release lots of water pollution near communities of color, data show
Oil refineries release billions of pounds of pollution annually into waterways, and that pollution disproportionately affects people of color, according to a new analysis of Environmental Protection Agency regulatory data. The pollution includes heavy metals, nitrogen and other compounds that can kill aquatic animals, feed harmful algae and make waterways...
Wegovy works. But here's what happens if you can't afford to keep taking the drug
From TikTok influencers talking it up to celebrities worrying about "ozempic face," drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic are being touted as weight loss miracles in a country obsessed with slimness. But, the drugs aren't intended for cosmetic weight loss. Ozempic is approved for diabetes, and Wegovy is for people with...
The CEO of TikTok will testify before Congress amid security concerns about the app
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress in March, amid nationwide efforts to ban the social media app among government employees and schools due to concerns about privacy and its effect on young people's mental health. Chew is scheduled to stand before the House of Representatives' Energy and...
Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons
January 30, 2020, three years ago, World Health officials made a historic announcement about COVID. They declared it an international emergency. It made the news all over the world including right here. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: There are now around 10,000 cases of the virus, and that's in...
Bipartisan Cost-Share Accountability Act Passes House of Representatives
Inland Empire Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) introduced the Cost-Share Accountability Act on Jan. 12 with his colleague, Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL). The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Monday. The bill would enhance the Department of Energy’s accountability to Congress and the public when awarding grant-funding and waiving...
When is it OK to make germs worse in a lab? It's a more relevant question than ever
Over 150 virologists have signed on to a commentary that says all the evidence to date indicates that the coronavirus pandemic started naturally, and it wasn't the result of some kind of lab accident or malicious attack. They worry that continued speculation about a lab in China is fueling calls...
