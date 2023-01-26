ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID flashback: Here's how NPR reported on the coronavirus at a turning point

On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Bipartisan Cost-Share Accountability Act Passes House of Representatives

Inland Empire Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) introduced the Cost-Share Accountability Act on Jan. 12 with his colleague, Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL). The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Monday. The bill would enhance the Department of Energy’s accountability to Congress and the public when awarding grant-funding and waiving...
