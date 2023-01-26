ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

mahoningmatters.com

Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to...
TEXAS STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Culture wars off the table in Georgia — for now

ATLANTA — A few minutes after Gov. Brian Kemp ended a showcase speech to the state Legislature focused on a “new era” of mostly consensus-driven policies, he walked across the street to address some of Georgia’s most prominent Christian conservatives. After delivering a string of applause...
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID’d as missing NJ man

Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
MORRISVILLE, PA

