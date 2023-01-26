Read full article on original website
mahoningmatters.com
Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US
More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to...
mahoningmatters.com
AJC poll reveals Georgians’ concerns that Congress cannot overcome division
ATLANTA — Two out of every three Georgia voters say they have lost confidence in the ability of Republicans and Democrats in Congress to work together, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s latest poll. Slightly more than half of all voters polled, 54%, have an unfavorable opinion of Congress....
mahoningmatters.com
Culture wars off the table in Georgia — for now
ATLANTA — A few minutes after Gov. Brian Kemp ended a showcase speech to the state Legislature focused on a “new era” of mostly consensus-driven policies, he walked across the street to address some of Georgia’s most prominent Christian conservatives. After delivering a string of applause...
mahoningmatters.com
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID’d as missing NJ man
Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
