Police cite one, ban three teen males after incident at Walmart

Sun Prairie police cited a 15-year-old Sun Prairie male for battery and issued trespass bans to two other males in connection with a Jan. 23 incident in which the three males jumped an unidentified male victim near Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 7:28 p.m.

Upon completion of the investigation, police cited a 15-year-old Sun Prairie male for battery.

Police also issued three trespass bans — one to the suspect, one to a 16-year-old male and one to a 17-year-old male — in connection with the incident.

County works with SPPD to serve search warrant

Dane County’s Tactical Response Team responded Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m. along with Sun Prairie Police and McFarland Police to a Sunfield Street apartment complex located just east of VFW Post 9362 at 349 S. Walker Way.

Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer did not return an email request for comment by press time on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Police investigate 9 street parking calls

The SPPD handled nine street parking calls according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Jan. 23-26.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.

The list of city snow routes, along with essential winter parking info, can be found here: www.cityofsunprairie.com/531/Snow-Ice---Winter-Parking-Info.

Two auto thefts reported

With incidents of automobile thefts on the rise nationwide, Sun Prairie had two motor vehicle thefts reported on Jan. 24 within a half-mile radius of each other.

The first incident occurred at 3:16 a.m., in the 100 block of South Bird Street. Cox said the registered owner of the vehicle reported it stolen some time between 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Police located the vehicle near Talon Place with new damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Cox said police are actively investigating the case.

The second incident occurred when four males approached a female vehicle owner at roughly 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Frances Court. According to Cox, the four males approached the female while she was standing near the running vehicle and stole the vehicle from her.

Park Circle incident remains under investigation

Cox said the shots-fired incident that occurred Jan. 20 near the 1400 building at Park Circle remains under active investigation.

Police returned there on Jan. 25 as part of a walkabout with SPPD Neighborhood Officers at Park Circle. During a walkabout, officers go to each door in an apartment complex to share available law enforcement resources with residents.