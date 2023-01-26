ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Police cite one, ban three teen males after incident at Walmart

By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKv0g_0kSarl6p00

Sun Prairie police cited a 15-year-old Sun Prairie male for battery and issued trespass bans to two other males in connection with a Jan. 23 incident in which the three males jumped an unidentified male victim near Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the store at 7:28 p.m.

Upon completion of the investigation, police cited a 15-year-old Sun Prairie male for battery.

Police also issued three trespass bans — one to the suspect, one to a 16-year-old male and one to a 17-year-old male — in connection with the incident.

County works with SPPD to serve search warrant

Dane County’s Tactical Response Team responded Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m. along with Sun Prairie Police and McFarland Police to a Sunfield Street apartment complex located just east of VFW Post 9362 at 349 S. Walker Way.

Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer did not return an email request for comment by press time on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Police investigate 9 street parking calls

The SPPD handled nine street parking calls according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Jan. 23-26.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.

The list of city snow routes, along with essential winter parking info, can be found here: www.cityofsunprairie.com/531/Snow-Ice---Winter-Parking-Info.

Two auto thefts reported

With incidents of automobile thefts on the rise nationwide, Sun Prairie had two motor vehicle thefts reported on Jan. 24 within a half-mile radius of each other.

The first incident occurred at 3:16 a.m., in the 100 block of South Bird Street. Cox said the registered owner of the vehicle reported it stolen some time between 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Police located the vehicle near Talon Place with new damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Cox said police are actively investigating the case.

The second incident occurred when four males approached a female vehicle owner at roughly 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Frances Court. According to Cox, the four males approached the female while she was standing near the running vehicle and stole the vehicle from her.

Park Circle incident remains under investigation

Cox said the shots-fired incident that occurred Jan. 20 near the 1400 building at Park Circle remains under active investigation.

Police returned there on Jan. 25 as part of a walkabout with SPPD Neighborhood Officers at Park Circle. During a walkabout, officers go to each door in an apartment complex to share available law enforcement resources with residents.

Comments / 2

Manee North
4d ago

The slugs better get more than that. Since sun priairie advertise so much to get Michigan and Illinois up here to live causes it’s easy welfare this is what u get. Sun prairie did it no one else. Sun prairie was the best lace to live 40 years ago. Amyome that has lived there knows. All I have to say is sun prairie government did it to us. I think sun prairies government needs to look around open your damn eyes everyone is moving out. Your city counsel is just worried about money. All the building u are doing funny I don’t see one not one for middle class all about the damn rich or welfare from the hood. Your downfall is guess what u will be annexed by Madison that’s it. The only ones that stay in sun prairie are no brained ones. Oh by the way farmers in sun prairie don’t be intimidate to sell your property to sun prairie keep your farms. Make those kids work it don’t give imto sun prairies b s. All tje farms lost in the 40 years I have leaves there gone cause sun prairies government.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash

Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash

WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
WINDSOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg apartment fire displaces residents from 16 units

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The people who live in sixteen Fitchburg apartment were displaced over the weekend when a fire broke out at their complex. The Fitchburg Fire Department said they received multiple phone calls from tenants reporting a fire coming from the outside of one of the apartment complexes.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin man accused in shooting incident falls out of attic of Colorado home, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Wisconsin man accused of firing a gun inside a Colorado home was arrested Saturday after he fell out of an attic, police said. According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, Neil Patrick Veitch, 32, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested early Sunday. He was charged with the illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons by previous offenders, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, two violations of a protection order and criminal possession of identification, according to Mesa County online booking records.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
652
Followers
939
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy